Dr. Nikolas Tsakos, Founder & CEO of TEN Ltd. Interview Today Live at NYSE – Schwab Network

ATHENS, Greece, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN, Ltd. (TEN) (NYSE: TNP) (the “Company”) announced today that the Founder and CEO, Dr. Nikolas Tsakos, will be interviewed on the Watch List with Nicole Petallides, Lead Anchor at the Schwab Network, live today at 2:20 pm EST.

To watch the interview, live, please follow this link:

https://schwabnetwork.com/

Following a record performance in 2023, Dr. Tsakos will discuss the global energy and shipping markets along with the recent company developments and strategy. During the live interview, he will also share his sector outlook examining key trends and opportunities that are poised to influence the industry's future.

ABOUT TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION

TEN, founded in 1993, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN’s diversified energy fleet currently consists of 74 double-hull vessels, including four DP2 shuttle tankers, two scrubber-fitted suezmax vessels and two scrubber fitted MR product tankers under construction, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totaling 9.1 million dwt.



ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Company

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.

George Saroglou

President & COO

+30210 94 07 710

gsaroglou@tenn.gr