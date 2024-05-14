Scholarships Available for EIPA’s Master of European Legal Studies (MELS)

The application period for scholarships for our online Master in European Legal Studies (MELS) programme is now open until 30 June!

The scholarships, provided by the Luxembourg Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, will cover tuition fees for up to four students from the Western Balkans, Turkey, Moldova, and Ukraine.

This initiative reflects Luxembourg’s dedication to supporting professionals in advancing their careers through the Master programme in European Legal Studies (MELS Online) in Luxembourg.

The MELS Online is a master’s degree that offers in-depth knowledge of European law and governance, with a focus on the practical application of EU law within national legal systems. The programme, taught by esteemed academics and practitioners, is designed to equip students for successful careers in EU institutions, national administrations, law firms, NGOs, and other pertinent sectors.

The two years Master is an international study programme offered in partnership with the Université de Lorraine in France. Participants who successfully conclude the programme are awarded a French Master degree: Master en études européennes – spécialité Droit de l’union européenne.

The MELS offers a flexible methodology that adapts to the needs of professionals seeking comprehensive expertise in EU institutions and Union law. EIPA academics include experienced law practitioners and officials from EU institutions, ensuring a rich learning environment alongside students from various EU and non-EU countries.

Scholarships will be awarded based on merit, considering candidates’ academic excellence, professional experience, motivation, and potential to contribute to the development of the rule of law and European integration in their home countries.

Interested? Find more information and apply below:

More about the scholarship