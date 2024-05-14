Ahoy Romance! Single and the City Set to Host 5/24 NYC Fleet Week Singles Mixer

Snag yourself a sailor at Single and the City's Fleet Week Singles Mixer Snag yourself a sailor at Single and the City's Fleet Week Mixer Fleet Week Singles Party

NYC based dating service set to host annual singles mixer catering to New Yorkers seeking to meet their knight in shining "Tide-white" armour.

This continues to be one of our most popular singles parties. Women go into it with zero expectations. Everyone coming out to this event is just looking for a fun night and it's definitely a vibe!” — Single and the City Founder, Amber Soletti

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its inception in 1984 and popularized by Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City, Fleet Week has become an annual tradition. Each year, thousands of single Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guard personnel converge upon Manhattan for a week of freedom, revelry, and patriotic celebrations. Now in its 42nd year, Fleet Week 2024 is set to take place in New York City from Wednesday, May 22nd to Tuesday, May 28th. During this time, seafarers and civilians alike will be seeking out enjoyable activities and events.NYC based dating service , Single and the City is thrilled to announce their highly anticipated annual Fleet Week Singles Party. Taking place on Friday, May 24th, from 7:00 PM to midnight, this exclusive event will be held at NYC hotspot, The Dean located in the heart of NYC’s Garment District.Open to singles of all orientations 21 and over, attendees can mix and mingle with active and retired, sailors, marines and coast guard personnel while enjoying complimentary appetizers and craft cocktails via a cash bar. Service men and women in uniform drink free from 7pm to 8pm. DJ Trey Nice will keep the energy high with an electrifying mix of hip-hop, R&B, EDM, and top 40 hits while photographer Bernadeta Serafin will capture all of the hookups and fun.“This continues to be one of our most popular singles parties ,” explains Amber Soletti, Founder of Single and the City. “Women go into it with zero pressure or expectations seeing as the men are shipping off again in a few days. Everyone coming out to this event is just looking for a fun night and it's definitely a vibe!”Event Details:Date: Friday, May 24th, 2024Time: 7:00 pm to midnightLocation: The Dean (440 9th Ave & 34th Street)Registration & Cost:Women: $25.00 online / $30.00 at the door (pending availability)Servicemen and women in uniform: $15.00 online / or $20 at the doorAbout Single and the City:Are you a savvy, city-dwelling single tired of cookie-cutter events based solely on age? Look no further than Single and the City! We’re revolutionizing the dating experience by offering themed parties and events centered around people’s dating deal-breakers. Our unique approach fosters personal connections, bringing together singles based on shared interests, backgrounds, quirks, and more. Whether you’re attending our themed singles parties, networking events, or seeking expert dating advice , we’re here to ensure your single journey is truly unforgettable. Learn more at SingleAndTheCity.com.

