New to The Street TV Signs Greene Concepts, Inc. to a 6-Part Media Series, Contract Includes Digital Ads, Billboards, and Commercials

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media Works' New to The Street will feature Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCPink: INKW) ($INKW) ("Company") on its national television program. The series will span six months following the Company's business products in the bottled water and health/wellness beverage industries.



New to the Street will produce and film interviews with INKW's Management and broadcast each segment as sponsored programming on Bloomberg TV and the FOX Business Network . Viewers will hear and learn more about the Company's growing consumer demand for its brands, "BeWater™," a premium artesian aquifer bottled water, and "Happy Mellow," a CBD and vitamin-infused beverage. Management expects to talk about expanding/increasing its bottling plant's capabilities, strengthening its brand's marketing and awareness, hiring additional personnel, developing new products, seeking to add intellectual properties to its brands, and developing new business acquisitions or partnerships .

All broadcasted shows will stream for 24 months on the New to The Street website, . newtothestreet.com . New to The Street will provide social media marketing to further the reach of each broadcast. On a schedule, show previews and commercial ads will air on New to The Street's TV platforms. Digital ads will stream on New to The Street's billboard platform throughout New York City.

Lenny Greene, CEO and President of Green Concepts, Inc., states, "Sales of our artesian spring water Be Water™ beverage, along with our immune-support CBD beverage, Happy Mellow, continue to grow through multiple retail and distributor lines as we continue to take portions of the thriving $303.95 billion bottled water and $4.4 billion CBD beverage markets. We are laser-focused on our business goals and always take action to meet or, better yet, exceed each of them. I am so proud of where we are going as a Company, our growth potential, and how we've overcome many obstacles placed in our path to continue toward our main company objectives. Finally, I want to say that I am very grateful to our incredible shareholders who have supported us over the last several years since we launched operations in 2020. The road to our success has not been easy, and various challenges have been thrown our way, but we have fought through and overcome them all. We have vast plans for nationwide growth, marketplace uplisting to NASDAQ, establishing foundations to assist those in need throughout the country and beyond, and, most importantly, creating products that provide tremendous health and wellness benefits to the masses. We are well on our way, and I thank each of you. I also thank New to the Street and its 'Game Changers' segment for helping us get the word out about our incredible Company. We are excited to expand the media relationship with New to the Street. We look forward to updating our consumers and shareholders with our latest developments and introducing our Company to a new, broader audience."

The Company is expanding sales and awareness of Be Water™ in areas within a 100-miles radius near and around its manufacturing facility in Marion, North Carolina, located at the foothill of the Pisgah National Forest of the Appalachian Mountains. Numerous online and retail locations, including Walmart , Amazon, Whole Foods, Camping World, and other recognized outlets sell IKNW's beverages. Every label on a "BeWater™" bottle has the Company's uplifting slogan: "Now is The Time to Refresh Mind, Body, and Spirit." Be Water™ comes in 24-pack, 6-pack, and gallon-size configurations, and *Happy Mellow comes in 6-pack size configurations.

Vince Caruso, Founder and CEO of FMW Media and Producer at New to The Street TV, states, "During the next 6-months, we expect fantastic TV interviews with INKW's management team, giving us exciting business updates and developments. Many consumers reported that "Be Water" and "Happy Mellow" products have improved their health and well-being. I'm excited for our viewers to learn more about INKW product lines and how they might enhance health and wellness. We at New to The Street expect to maximize viewership interest in Greene Concepts, Inc.'s beverage business and share management's growth strategies and value propositions."

New to The Street's TV interviews with Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCPink: INKW) management, airings as sponsored programming on Bloomberg TV and the Fox Business Network , "To Be Announced."

About Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMarkets: INKW) ($INKW):

Greene Concepts, Inc . (OTCMarkets: INKW) ($INKW) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy, and enhanced healthy choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body, and spirit. The Company's flagship product, "BeWater™," is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is in Marion, North Carolina. Their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells fed from a natural aquifer deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers; Greene Concepts Main Company Webpage - https://greeneconcepts.com/ Greene Concepts Twitter Page - https://twitter.com/GreeneConcepts .

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated programming television brands, "New to The Street." Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen-rated and sponsored broadcast programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street show appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

