Agios Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical and Translational Data in Rare Blood Disorders at European Hematology Association 2024 Hybrid Congress

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO), a leader in cellular metabolism and PK activation pioneering therapies for rare diseases, today announced that data from its programs will be presented at the European Hematology Association 2024 (EHA2024) Hybrid Congress, to be held June 13-16, 2024, in Madrid, Spain.

Data from the Phase 3 ENERGIZE study of mitapivat in non-transfusion-dependent thalassemia will be presented in a plenary session on June 15, 14:45-15:15 CEST (Abstract #S104) and in a poster session on June 14, 18-19:00 CEST (Abstract #P1529). Additional presentations will highlight data across Agios’ pipeline in rare blood disorders, including sickle cell disease and pyruvate kinase deficiency.

In total, seven abstracts led by Agios and external collaborators will be presented or published. The accepted abstracts are listed below and are available online on the EHA congress website at www.ehaweb.org.

Thalassemia

Data from the global Phase 3 ENERGIZE study of mitapivat in alpha- or beta- non-transfusion-dependent thalassemia.

Plenary Abstracts Session:

Title: ENERGIZE: A Global Phase 3 Study of Mitapivat Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety in Adults with Alpha- or Beta- Non-Transfusion-Dependent Thalassemia

Abstract: S104

Session Date and Time: Saturday, June 15, 14:45-15:15 CEST

Presenter: Ali T. Taher, M.D., Ph.D.; Naef K. Basile Cancer Institute, American University of Beirut Medical Center in Beirut, Lebanon

Poster Presentation:

Title: Improvements in Fatigue and 6-minute Walk Test in Adults with Alpha- and Beta-Non-Transfusion-Dependent Thalassemia: The Phase 3 ENERGIZE Trial of Mitapivat

Abstract: P1529

Session Date and Time: Friday, June 14, 18-19:00 CEST

Lead Author: Kevin H. M. Kuo, M.D., MSc, FRCPC; Division of Hematology, University of Toronto, Toronto, ON, Canada

Sickle Cell Disease

A look at the design of the Phase 3 portion of the RISE UP study, as well as information about Phase 2 open-label renal study.

e-Poster Presentations:

Title: Study Design of the Phase 3 Portion of RISE UP: A Phase 2/3, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Study of Mitapivat in Patients with Sickle Cell Disease

Abstract: P2193

Time: Friday, June 14, 9:00 CEST

Lead Author: Biree Andemariam, M.D.; New England Sickle Cell Institute, University of Connecticut Health, Farmington, CT

Title: The Launch of a Global, Phase 2, Open-label, Multicenter, Single-arm Study of Mitapivat in Patients with Sickle Cell Disease and Nephropathy

Abstract: P2194

Time: Friday, June 14, 9:00 CEST

Lead Author: Fuad El Rassi, M.D.; Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology, Winship Cancer Institute, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center at Grady Health System, Grady Memorial Hospital, Atlanta, GA, USA

Title: Cost Analysis of Care Expenditures of Patients with Sickle Cell Disease of Hydroxyurea Therapy in a Specialized Blood Center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Abstract: P2306

Time: Friday, June 14, 9:00 CEST

Lead Author: La’Ron Browne, M.D.; Pediatric Hematology Oncology Clinical Fellow, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, TN

Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency

Real-world data describing the characteristics of pediatric patients facing iron overload as part of their disease.

Poster Presentation:

Title: The Characteristics of Pediatric Patients with Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency and Iron Overload

Session Date and Time: Friday, June 14, 18-19:00 CEST

Abstract: P1564

Lead Author: Rachael F. Grace, M.D., MMSc; Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorder Center, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA

Other

Agios’ collaborators present new data evaluating mitapivat as a potential treatment for other rare hemolytic anemias.

Oral Presentation:

Title: Ex Vivo Pyruvate Kinase Activation in Hereditary Spherocytosis and Xerocytosis: Improved Enzyme Function and Red Cell Properties

Presentation Time: Sunday, June 16, 11:30-12:45 CEST

Abstract: S299

Presenter: Jonathan R.A. de Wilde, Ph.D. Candidate; Red Blood Cell Research Group, Central Diagnostic Laboratory-Research, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht University, Utrecht, the Netherlands

About Agios

Agios is the pioneering leader in PK activation and is dedicated to developing and delivering transformative therapies for patients living with rare diseases. In the U.S., Agios markets a first-in-class pyruvate kinase (PK) activator for adults with PK deficiency, the first disease-modifying therapy for this rare, lifelong, debilitating hemolytic anemia. Building on the company's deep scientific expertise in classical hematology and leadership in the field of cellular metabolism and rare hematologic diseases, Agios is advancing a robust clinical pipeline of investigational medicines with programs in alpha- and beta-thalassemia, sickle cell disease, pediatric PK deficiency, MDS-associated anemia and phenylketonuria (PKU). In addition to its clinical pipeline, Agios is advancing a preclinical TMPRSS6 siRNA as a potential treatment for polycythemia vera. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.agios.com.

