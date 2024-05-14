Draper University To Invest in the Stellar Ecosystem with New Accelerator Programs Focused on AI and Soroban

Collaboration will yield two programs targeting startup founders in both early and high-growth stages to bolster adoption of the Stellar network and Soroban smart contract platform

San Mateo, CA, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draper University, a leading blockchain education and acceleration program, today announced its support in growing the Stellar ecosystem through the launch of the Draper University x Stellar Astro Hacker House and the Draper University x Stellar Embark Accelerator Programs. These groundbreaking initiatives will positively impact up to 80 startups building on the Stellar network over the next two years, further boosting adoption of Soroban, the innovative scalable smart contract platform on Stellar, and helping to position Stellar as a leading blockchain for AI integration.

This collaboration highlights Draper University's continued commitment to fostering blockchain adoption and supporting promising networks like Stellar, ensuring a bright future for startups building blockchain-based products and services. The Stellar Hacker Houses and Accelerator Programs will offer two distinct programs designed to empower founders at various stages of their entrepreneurial journey:

Draper University x Stellar Astro Hacker House: This three-week residency program in Silicon Valley provides early-stage founders with the vital tools and crucial guidance they need to develop their initial blockchain ideas (MVPs). Participants will gain foundational entrepreneurship skills alongside technical expertise in building businesses on the Stellar network, with a particular focus on integrating AI functionalities. They'll also have the opportunity to network with like-minded entrepreneurs, building important connections for their futures.

Draper University x Stellar Embark Accelerator: This flagship accelerator program caters to high-growth startups leveraging smart contracts, the convergence of AI and blockchain, or targeting enterprise and creator adoption on the Stellar network. The program equips founders with a wealth of resources needed to scale their businesses on the Stellar network, with a deep dive into utilizing Soroban capabilities to create groundbreaking business models. This includes access to industry experts, thought leaders, and a network of open-minded investors.





"We're thrilled to partner with the Stellar Development Foundation to cultivate the next generation of blockchain pioneers focused on harnessing the power of AI and cutting-edge smart contract platforms like Soroban," said Asra Nadeem CEO Draper University. "This program represents a significant investment by Draper University in the Stellar ecosystem. We believe Stellar is poised for tremendous growth, and we are committed to supporting the development of innovative applications that leverage its unique capabilities."

“Soroban is the intuitive, accessible, batteries-included smart contract platform builders need to bring the next generation of blockchain-powered solutions to market,” said Jason Chlipala, Chief Business Officer at the Stellar Development Foundation. “This collaboration with Draper University is an opportunity to introduce the latest in smart contract technology to a world-class accelerator program, and bring tailored support and mentorship to some of the most promising founders in web3.

About Draper University

Founded in 2012 by legendary Silicon Valley venture capitalist Tim Draper, Draper University is transforming the way entrepreneurship is taught globally. Through hands-on training, an innovative curriculum, and a focus on thought leadership, Draper University fosters a collaborative environment where young participants, startup founders, executives, and investors can connect and thrive. Draper University boasts a proven track record in blockchain education, having successfully partnered with leading protocols like Tezos, Algorand, and VeChain, as well as government agencies entering the space.

About Stellar

Stellar is more than a blockchain. Powered by a decentralized, fast, scalable, and uniquely sustainable network made for financial products and services and a thriving and passionate ecosystem that includes a non-profit organization driven by a mission, Stellar is paving the path to unlock the world’s economic potential through blockchain technology. Built with speed and low costs in mind, the Stellar network provides builders and financial institutions worldwide a platform to issue assets, and to send and convert currencies in real time creating real world utility. Founded in 2014, the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) supports the continued development and growth of the Stellar network and also serves the ecosystem of NGOs, corporations, universities, small businesses, governments, and solo entrepreneurs building on the Stellar network through tooling, funding and strategic collaborations. Together, Stellar is where blockchain meets the real world.





