Gateway Group Awarded Highest Honor by Hermes Creative Awards in Strategic Public Relations Category for Client, Bitcoin Depot

Southern California-Based Communications Firm Wins Second Industry Award This Year

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gateway Group (“Gateway”), a leading financial communications and digital media advisory firm, has been recognized as a Platinum Hermes Creative Awards winner in the “Strategic Campaigns – Public Relations Campaign” category for its work with Bitcoin Depot , a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM (“BTM”) operator and leading fintech company.

The Hermes Creative Awards are an international competition that recognizes excellence in the concept, writing, and design of traditional and emerging media. Each year, Hermes Creative Awards competition judges evaluate the industry’s top communications programs and present its Platinum Award to entries deemed to be among the most outstanding in terms of quality, creativity, and strategic execution.



Gateway’s investor relations and public relations teams have provided holistic strategic guidance since Bitcoin Depot’s debut as a public company and have been instrumental in positioning the Company as an industry trailblazer. Bitcoin Depot is the first publicly traded Bitcoin ATM (“BTM”) company on a U.S. exchange and also the largest crypto kiosk provider in the world, accounting for over 20% of market share with more than 7,400 BTMs across North America.

In preparation for Bitcoin Depot’s public listing announcement, Gateway developed a communications strategy focused on garnering top-tier business media coverage and heightened investor interest. Given the volatility of the special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) market at the time, it was of critical importance to emphasize the merger’s strategic reasoning and significance amongst reputable media. Gateway conducted embargoed media outreach to ensure qualified journalists were penning stories to publish concurrently with the announcement and media-trained executives to prepare them for the increased volume of media and investor inquiries. Thanks to these efforts, the announcement received generally positive coverage by many leading publications such as CoinDesk, Cointelegraph, Fortune, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal, among others – allowing Bitcoin Depot to control the narrative around its market potential and technological edge.

“Receiving this award is an honor and further validates the importance of engaging a dedicated public relations team to support corporate communications,” said Scott Liolios, Founder and President of Gateway. “Gateway’s public relations team ensures a company’s story is strategically shared with the appropriate audience and that each significant moment is highlighted effectively to reach key stakeholders. As we continue to expand our practice, we are committed to making sure our clients are well supported through high-touch, tailored communications programs.”

Since 1999, Gateway has specialized in providing industry-leading investor relations services for businesses at all stages of development, with a focus on small- and mid-cap companies. In 2021, Gateway officially launched a public relations practice, expanding the firm’s communications mandate to reach a broader set of stakeholders. Gateway’s PR team is comprised of outcome-oriented storytellers who strategically map client narratives across today’s dispersed and dynamic media landscape.



About Gateway Group

Gateway is a leading financial communications and digital media advisory firm specializing in assisting emerging growth companies for over 25 years. We work with businesses at various stages of corporate development, from private startups to public enterprises. Our team of experts offers decades of experience in all facets of corporate communications, including investor relations (IR) and public relations (PR), as well as cutting-edge digital media services such as branding & creative, web development, and social media. Gateway clients are industry leaders in technology, consumer, industrials, finance, business services, and more. To learn more about Gateway Group, our offerings, or how we can help meet your communications needs visit Gateway-Grp.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Hermes Creative Awards

Hermes Creative Awards recognizes outstanding work in the industry while promoting the philanthropic nature of marketing and communication professionals. Hermes Creative Awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, media production, and freelance professionals. AMCP oversees awards and recognition programs, provides judges, and rewards outstanding achievement and service to the profession.

Contact:

Gateway Group

4685 MacArthur Court, Suite 400

Newport Beach, CA 92660

1-949-574-3860

info@gateway-grp.com