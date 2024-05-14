Great Escapes RV Resorts Bryan-College Station Brings Next Generation Family Vacations to Texas

More Glamping Options, Entertainment and Activities added for 2024

BRYAN, Texas, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Less than a three-hour drive from Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin and San Antonio, Great Escapes RV Resorts Bryan-College Station is offering families even more exciting ways to vacation this summer.

The Brazos Valley’s newest luxury camping, glamping and RV destination opened in 2022. It now boasts more than 80 acres of family oriented attractions, activities and accommodations. A second resort-style pool was recently completed. Other amenities include a fitness center, a private events center, a sand volleyball court and a sports court with basketball, pickleball and tennis.

More glamping cabins, premium pull-through RV sites, laundry facilities and bath houses also were added.

Along with the two pools , Great Escapes Bryan-College Station features a lake with a Wibit floating water obstacle course , making it the perfect outdoors destination for families wanting a respite from life, school and, of course, the Texas heat.

When it is time to take a break from the sun, kids can head to the Hangout for games, including pool, table shuffleboard and ping pong.

Early this summer the resort will debut a new food truck court and a live entertainment pavilion that will host professional music acts and guests eager to show off their karaoke talents. Gem mining and a new dog park also will be completed soon.

“Great Escapes has created an all-new resort from the ground up with everything families have been wanting in an outdoor vacation,” said General Manager Craig Sanford. “The focus is on fun and entertainment with all the comforts of home, whether you are staying in your own RV or one of our new, spacious, fully equipped glamping cabins. This really is the next generation of family travel.”

The resort’s luxury cabins boast private bathrooms, air conditioning, fully equipped kitchens and Wi-Fi. Each sleeps at least four people, with larger ones comfortable for eight guests. Linens are provided.

Memory making is non-stop with popular activities including Wet’N’ Wild Hayrides, interactions with Biscuit, the resort’s costumed canine mascot, and themed celebrations, such as Christmas in July. Later this year families will enjoy a second jumping pillow, human foosball, gaga ball, horseshoes and movies.

Visit www.greatescapesbcs.com for information on special events, to check availability and make reservations.

Great Escapes Bryan-College Station is offering a number of special promotions, making camping, glamping and RVing an even more affordable alternative to other types of vacations. Visit https://www.greatescapesbcs.com/deals for details.

Day passes are available for Brazos Valley residents and visitors to the area. Buy them at the park. Visit https://www.greatescapesbcs.com/day-pass for more information.

