Nurix Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Oral Presentation of New Data from Ongoing Clinical Trial of NX-5948, a Selective Bruton’s Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Degrader, at the European Hematology Association Congress (EHA2024)

Overall response rate of 70% observed in 10 evaluable heavily pretreated CLL patients



Data showcase deepening clinical responses with longer time on therapy in CLL patients including patients with resistance mutations to BTK inhibitors

The oral presentation at EHA will include additional data at higher dose levels and longer treatment durations

Company will host a webcast conference call on June 16 following the data presentation at EHA (details to follow)

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs designed to treat patients with cancer and inflammatory diseases, today announced an upcoming oral presentation highlighting new clinical data from Nurix’s orally available, selective BTK degrader, NX-5948, at the European Hematology Association Congress which is being held from June 13 - 16, 2024, in Madrid, Spain, and virtually.

The presentation will summarize updated data from the ongoing Phase 1a/b study of NX-5948 in heavily pretreated patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, including patients with BTK inhibitor resistance mutations and CNS involvement. Among the 10 response-evaluable patients with CLL, the overall response rate at the January 2024 data cutoff was 70%, demonstrating a deepening of responses with longer treatment and follow up. Importantly, all responses remain ongoing as of the January 2024 data cut. Additional data at higher dose levels and longer treatment durations will be presented at EHA2024 in June.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: Latest results from an ongoing first-in-human Phase 1a/b study of NX-5948, a selective Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader, in patients with relapsed/refractory CLL and other B-cell malignancies.

Session: s445 Novel therapies in relapsed and refractory CLL and hairy cell leukemia

Session Date and Time: Sunday, June 16, 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. CEST

Location: Hall Velasquez

Presenter: Dr. Kim Linton

Abstract #: S155

Abstracts are available on the EHA2024 website and can be accessed via the Congress website.

About NX-5948

NX-5948 is an investigational, orally bioavailable, small molecule degrader of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). NX-5948 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies. Nurix has previously reported that NX-5948 is highly potent against a range of tumor cell lines that are resistant to current BTK inhibitor therapies, an important consideration in heavily pretreated CLL/SLL patient populations. Additional information on the ongoing clinical trial can be accessed at clinicaltrials.gov (NCT05131022).

About Nurix

Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative small molecules and antibody therapies based on the modulation of cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other challenging diseases. Leveraging extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform, to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix’s drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin-proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix’s wholly owned, clinical stage pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B, an E3 ligase that regulates activation of multiple immune cell types including T cell and NK cells. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For additional information visit http://www.nurixtx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Any statements contained herein that do not describe historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the planned timing for the provision of updates and findings from Nurix’s clinical trials, including Nurix’s intention to present additional, updated data at the European Hematology Association Congress in June 2024, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nurix’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended February 29, 2024, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any of these risks and uncertainties could materially and adversely affect Nurix’s business and results of operations, which could, in turn, have a significant and adverse impact on Nurix’s stock price. Nurix cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Nurix undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts:

Investors

Jason Kantor, Ph.D.

Nurix Therapeutics

ir@nurixtx.com

Elizabeth Wolffe, Ph.D.

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

lwolffe@wheelhouselsa.com

Media

Aljanae Reynolds

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com