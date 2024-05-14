Keros Therapeutics to Present at the 29th Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat a wide range of patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta (“TGF-ß”) family of proteins, today announced that five abstracts will be presented from the KER-050 (elritercept) program at the 29th Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association (“EHA”), to be held both virtually and in person from June 13 through 16, 2024.



The following abstracts were posted to the EHA website on May 14, 2024, 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Clinical Presentation

“Durable clinical treatment with elritercept (KER-050) treatment: Findings from an ongoing Phase 2 trial in participants with lower-risk MDS”

Abstract Code: s183

Session Title: s450 Immune and targeted therapies in MDS

Session Date and Time: June 14, 2024; 8:45 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. Eastern time



“Activin A Inhibition by elritercept (KER-050) is associated with evidence of cardiovascular benefit: Translation of preclinical observations to humans with MDS”

Abstract Code: p760

Session Title: Poster session

Session Date and Time: June 14, 2024; 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. Eastern time



“Elritercept (KER-050) demonstrated potential to treat myelofibrosis and mitigate ruxolitinib-associated cytopenias in the Phase 2 RESTORE Trial”

Abstract Code: s223

Session Title: s423 Clinical advances in myelofibrosis and mastocytosis

Session Date and Time: June 15, 2024; 5:30 a.m. – 6:45 a.m. Eastern time



“Reduced ferritin and increased bone specific alkaline phosphatase in participants with lower-risk MDS treated with elritercept (KER-050) support potential to rebalance the osteohematopoietic niche”

Abstract Code: s302

Session Title: s438 Iron metabolism: From basics to the clinic

Session Date and Time: June 15, 2024; 8:45 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. Eastern time



Preclinical Presentation

“RKER-050, a modified activin receptor type IIA ligand trap, rescued anemia and increased muscle mass and strength in a mouse model of myelofibrosis”

Abstract Code: p1013

Session Title: Poster session

Session Date and Time: June 14, 2024; 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. Eastern time



About KER-050

Keros’ lead product candidate, KER-050, is an engineered ligand trap comprised of a modified ligand-binding domain of the TGF-ß receptor known as activin receptor type IIA that is fused to the portion of the human antibody known as the Fc domain. KER-050 is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (“MDS”) and in patients with myelofibrosis.

About Keros Therapeutics, Inc.

Keros is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat a wide range of patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the TGF-ß family of proteins. We are a leader in understanding the role of the TGF-ß family of proteins, which are master regulators of the growth, repair and maintenance of a number of tissues, including blood, bone, skeletal muscle, adipose and heart tissue. By leveraging this understanding, we have discovered and are developing protein therapeutics that have the potential to provide meaningful and potentially disease-modifying benefit to patients. Keros’ lead product candidate, KER-050 (elritercept), is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with MDS and in patients with myelofibrosis. Keros’ second product candidate, KER-012 (cibotercept), is being developed for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and for the treatment of cardiovascular disorders. Keros’ third product candidate, KER-065, is being developed for the treatment of obesity and for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as “will” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of these forward-looking statements include statements concerning: Keros’ presentation plans for the upcoming EHA annual meeting. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: Keros’ limited operating history and historical losses; Keros’ ability to raise additional funding to complete the development and any commercialization of its product candidates; Keros’ dependence on the success of its product candidates, KER-050, KER-012 and KER-065; that Keros may be delayed in initiating, enrolling or completing any clinical trials; competition from third parties that are developing products for similar uses; Keros’ ability to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property; and Keros’ dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, clinical trials and preclinical studies.

These and other risks are described more fully in Keros’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on May 8, 2024, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, Keros undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

