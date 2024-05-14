EnsembleIQ Named Finalists for 13 National Magazine Awards: B2B

Canadian Grocer, Convenience Store News Canada, Pharmacy Practice + Business, Profession Santé and The Medical Post Recognized for Content and Design Excellence

TORONTO, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ , North America's leading source of insightful information and actionable connections in retail, healthcare and hospitality, today announces five of its brands – Canadian Grocer , Convenience Store News Canada , Pharmacy Practice + Business , Profession Santé and The Medical Post – have been selected as finalists in the annual National Magazine Awards: B2B competition.

Joe Territo, Chief Strategy Officer, EnsembleIQ said, “Our deep market expertise allows us to deliver our audience with the information they need to make smart decisions that drive business growth. We are honoured to be recognized for creating outstanding content and design for our communities.”

Finalists include:

