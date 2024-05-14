DETROIT WHITE GIRL: This Beautiful Memoir is a Microcosm of Strangeness and Transformation in the Civil Rights Era

A compelling new memoir from Palmetto Publishing chronicles an era of tumultuous change in the history of a girl, her city, and her nation

Charleston, SC, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Civil Rights era was a challenging season for many parts of America as the fight against racism came to a head. There were few places, however, that took the brunt of that turmoil the way Detroit, Michigan did. In Detroit White Girl, Constance McMurray lays bare the complexities of that challenging period of history.

Constance’s family was among the few who stayed in Detroit during the infamous “white flight.” As her neighborhood transformed before her very eyes, she experienced a childlike grief of change—friends vanished without a word, leading to tremendous personal upheaval. All this unfolded amid the more sinister forces of racism at work in her community. Constance was taught as a young White girl to avoid playing with the Black children on her block.

As she processed this strange dynamic and the loss of her childhood relationships, her community was embroiled in one of the bloodiest uprisings in American history. The 1967 Detroit Riot shook the foundation of Constance’s security, leading to unimaginable tragedy in her own neighborhood, and even on her street.

A book as necessary and timeless as ever, Detroit White Girl tells the story of a changing America. An empathetic bridge back to a divided time, it stitches up old wounds and speaks volumes into our present-day divisions. This important volume is an essential addition to Detroit-area libraries, classrooms, and home bookshelves—and to those across the nation. With painstaking honesty and a heartfelt love for her city, Constance speaks beauty and grace into pain over our past, present, and future.

About the Author:

Constance McMurray was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan. Her memoir, Detroit White Girl, chronicles her upbringing during the tumultuous Civil Rights era and its transformative impact on her life and community. Constance graduated with a BA from Wayne State University and a Juris Doctorate from WSU Law School. She and her husband, Charles, now retired, live in Harbor Springs, Michigan. Constance loves being a mother to her two adult children and a nana to her two grandchildren. She writes poetry, spends much of her time outdoors, and loves Detroit with all her heart.

