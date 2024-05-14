TytoCare Partners with Five New Health Systems to Expand School Health Initiative to 100+ Additional Schools Nationwide

Through partnerships with 73 health systems and FQHCs, TytoCare now powers clinics in more than 2,500+ schools in 31 states, ensuring students receive high-quality care without an avoidable visit to the doctor

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TytoCare , a virtual care company enabling health plans and providers to deliver accessible, high-quality remote primary care anywhere across the country, announced today that it has partnered with five new health systems to bring TytoCare solutions to more than 100 additional schools nationwide. TytoCare’s school health initiative now reaches more than 2,000 schools across 31 states, with the goal of increasing access to primary and urgent care for children across the country.



“School clinics powered by TytoCare can provide essential healthcare services remotely, increasing access to care and helping students and their parents avoid trips to the clinic and missed school days,” said Dedi Gilad, CEO and Co-Founder of TytoCare. "When the Pro Smart Clinic is in schools, students get exceptional care, parents get peace of mind and less time traveling to office visits and sitting in waiting rooms, and the health system benefits from exceptional, cost-effective care delivery.”

This most recent expansion of the school health initiative is driven by partnerships with health systems including:

Cone Health, which added 12 schools in Guilford County, N.C. to its telehealth program;

Sentara Health, which plans to launch a school-based telehealth program in Title-1 schools across Virginia;

A Plus Family HealthCare, a Kentucky-based FQHC, which will place TytoCare devices in five schools located in Edmonson County, Kentucky;



“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with TytoCare! This collaboration means that here at A Plus Family HealthCare, we can now dedicate even more of our time and energy to providing exceptional care for our children, knowing that the technology side of things is in great hands,” said Patrick Merritt, CEO of A Plus Family HealthCare. “This partnership represents a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare services to the communities we serve.”

TytoCare’s school health initiative operates through partnerships with health systems to place the Pro Smart Clinic solution in school clinics, particularly in rural or underserved areas where access to care may be more limited. The Pro Smart Clinic is FDA-cleared to perform heart exams, lung exams (including AI-driven wheeze detection), throat and ear exams, and to measure body temperature. For many schools partnering with TytoCare, implementing the Pro Smart Clinic means replacing telehealth carts, which are often too bulky and expensive, and experience technical difficulties that make care inefficient.

When available in schools, TytoCare’s Pro Smart Clinic saves time for parents, gets children back into class, and reduces avoidable emergency department (ED) visits. In a recent deployment of TytoCare's Pro Smart Clinic in a large region serving over 60,000 students, results were significant. With TytoCare in schools, there is a reduced burden on EDs, as 27 percent of parents indicated they would have gone to the ED and 45 percent to an urgent care center if not for the school-based telehealth program. Further, 45 percent of parents reported they would have had to travel 11-25 miles to access care for their children without TytoCare’s availability in schools.

About TytoCare

TytoCare is a virtual healthcare company that enables leading health plans and providers to deliver remote healthcare to the whole family through its Home Smart Clinic. Combining a cutting-edge, easy-to-use, FDA-cleared device, the Home Smart Clinic enables the whole family to conduct remote physical exams with a doctor, replicating in-clinic exams for immediate answers from home. TytoCare drives utilization rates that are five times higher than traditional telehealth services; reduces the total cost of care by an average of five percent; diverts ED visits by an average of 10.8 percent; and has a high average NPS of 83. The Home Smart Clinic includes Tyto Engagement Labs™, a proven framework of engagement journeys designed for the successful deployment and adoption of the solution. To complete its offering, TytoCare also provides the Pro Smart Clinic, for professional settings outside the home to serve rural clinics, schools, workplaces, and more. TytoCare serves over 220 major health systems and health plans in the U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

