Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2024

Key first quarter data points:



Revenue of $15.7 million, -5.7% vs. Q1 2023

Specialty Foodservice revenue +1.4% vs. Q1 2023, accelerating from -13.6% trend in Q4

Gross margin improved by 174 basis points to 24.4% vs. Q1 2023

GAAP net income from continuing operations of $1.4 million, compared to a Q1 2023 loss of ($2.8 million)

GAAP net income from continuing operations per fully diluted share of $0.028 vs. Q1 2023 of ($0.060)

Adjusted net income from continuing operations of $155K, compared to Q1 2023 of ($509K) – an improvement of $665K, and the first profitable Q1 on an adjusted basis in five years

Adjusted net income per fully diluted share of $0.003, compared to an adjusted net loss per fully diluted share in Q1 2023 of ($0.011)

Adjusted EBITDA of $481K, compared to ($202K) in Q1 2023, an improvement of $683K

Sale of Bonita Springs building netted the company $1.9 million in cash



BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: IVFH) (“IVFH” or the “Company”), a national seller of gourmet specialty foods to professional chefs, today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2024.

Bill Bennett, Chief Executive Officer of IVFH, remarked, “In Q1 2024, we delivered strong, accelerating results across all key metrics. While our overall revenue declined 5.7%, the declines were driven by our intentional ramp down of our direct-to-consumer e-commerce business. Importantly, our Specialty Foodservice revenue grew 1.4%, returning to growth for the first time since Q1 of last year, earlier than originally anticipated. We also continued to grow gross margins (GAAP) by 174 basis points, and reduced SG&A by more than $400K compared to last year. GAAP Net Income showed an improvement of $4.2 million vs. Q1 2023, benefiting from a gain from the sale of our Florida building this year, and lapping significant separation costs from Q1 2023. However, our strong operating performance led to a significant acceleration of more than $650K in both adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA, reaching $155K and $481K respectively. With Q1 historically being a loss-driving quarter for the company over the last five years, this is a strong reversal of that trend. It is exciting that we have clearly started to show the underlying earnings power of the organization.”

Mr. Bennett added, “What’s most exciting is that now that we’ve demonstrated we have a profitable business model, we’re really just getting started on driving growth. As announced last month, we recently signed a contract with a new customer, Cheney Brothers. This is our first new customer in the drop ship business in over five years. We are also continuing to make progress in building relationships with other new large customers. We hope these new relationships will contribute to revenue growth in the back half of the year. We also continue to develop our sourcing efforts. Since we kicked off this initiative last fall, we have inserted more than 40 new vendors into our setup process, with approximately 500 new items in the pipeline, focused on fresh seafood, meat, and produce. Fresh items drive repeat and loyalty, and we are aggressively strengthening our offering in this arena.”

“During the past twelve months as my tenure as CEO has progressed, my confidence in the opportunity that lies ahead for IVFH continues to increase. We have a solid foundation, a passionate and committed team, and an industry with tremendous long-term potential. We recognize the importance of maintaining a laser focus on our top priorities in a complex economic environment to create a robust, profitable, and sustainable business model. As we navigate the ever-changing landscape of the food industry, we believe in our ability to adapt, innovate, and capitalize on opportunities that will hopefully drive long-term shareholder value,” concluded Mr. Bennett.

Financial Results

Revenues in the first quarter of 2024 decreased 5.7% to $15.7 million, impacted by a 41.7% decrease in eCommerce revenue as the Company continued to ramp down the direct-to-consumer side of the business. First quarter 2024 Specialty Foodservice revenue grew 1.4% as the Company returned to growth with key customers and began expanding its assortment.

The following table sets forth IVFH’s revenue by business category for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023 (unaudited):

Year Ended March 31,

2024 % of Net

Sales March 31,

2023 % of Net

Sales %

Change Specialty Foodservice 13,993,565 89.0 % 13,804,785 82.8 % 1.4 % E-Commerce 1,528,337 9.7 % 2,621,405 15.7 % -41.7 % Logistics 208,211 1.3 % 248,569 1.5 % -16.2 % Total IVFH 15,730,113 100 % 16,674,759 100 % -5.7 %



During the first quarter of 2024, the company drove an increase in its gross margin as a percentage of sales, rising to 24.4% from 22.6% in the same period the previous year. This upward trend can be attributed to two main strategic decisions: first, the company’s ongoing efforts to manage prices in the specialty foodservice business; second, the decision to cease using a higher-cost shipping provider. These factors were instrumental in driving this positive change.



Selling, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $4.0 million, compared to $4.4 million last year. The $0.4 million decrease was primarily due to a decrease in legal and professional fees of $0.2 million, a decrease in advertising of $0.2 million, and a decrease in payroll and related costs of $0.1 million. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in real estate commissions of $0.1 million related to the sale of the Bonita Springs, FL facility. SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales decreased from 26.7% of sales during the three months ended March 31, 2023 to 25.5% of sales during the current quarter.

The Company recorded GAAP net income from continuing operations for the 2024 first quarter of $1.4 million, compared to a loss of ($2.8 million) in the prior year.

Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP metric (see tables below), for the 2024 first quarter was $155K, or $0.003 per fully diluted share, compared to a loss of ($509K), or ($0.011) per fully diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted Net Income accounts for the impact of non-core expenses including addbacks for one-time organizational restructure expenses, gains or losses on sale of assets or subsidiaries, tradename impairments, amortization expense, expense on the extinguishment of debt, and stock related expenses in both 2024 and 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric (see tables below), for the 2024 first quarter was $481K compared to ($202K) in the prior year.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP metric (see tables below), for the 2024 first quarter was $264K compared to a decrease of ($382K), in the prior year.

About Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

At IVFH, we help make meals special. We provide access to foods that are hard to find, have a compelling story, or are on the forefront of food trends. Our gourmet foods marketplace connects the world’s best artisan food makers with top professional chefs nationwide. We curate the assortment, experience, and tech enabled tools that help our professional and home chefs create unforgettable experiences for their guests. Additional information is available at www.ivfh.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) that are based on the current beliefs of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as “should,” “could,” “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “might,” “potentially” “targeting” or “expect.” Additional factors that could also cause actual results to differ materially relate to international crises, environmental and economic issues and other risk factors described in our public filings. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. The content of the websites referenced above are not incorporated herein.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets



March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,272,243 $ 5,327,016 Accounts receivable, net 4,109,274 4,307,726 Inventory 2,840,682 2,973,134 Other current assets 348,926 287,528 Assets held for sale 5,941,933 649,884 Current assets - discontinued operations 20,649 95,861 Total current assets 17,533,707 13,641,149 Property and equipment, net 974,143 7,000,015 Right of use assets, operating leases, net 24,344 28,519 Right of use assets, finance leases, net 411,488 436,403 Tradenames and other unamortizable intangible assets 217,000 217,000 Total assets $ 19,160,682 $ 21,323,086 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 3,111,671 6,252,951 Accrued separation costs, related parties, current portion 418,635 463,911 Accrued interest 93,829 95,942 Deferred revenue 1,227,936 1,312,837 Stock appreciation rights liability 373,918 255,020 Notes payable - current portion 100,237 121,041 Lease liability - operating leases, current 17,422 17,131 Lease liability - finance leases, current 136,096 115,738 Current liabilities - discontinued operations 2,522 6,422 Total current liabilities 5,482,266 8,640,993 Note payable, net of discount 8,501,474 8,855,000 Accrued separation costs, related parties, non-current 707,692 791,025 Lease liability - operating leases, non-current 6,922 11,388 Lease liability - finance leases, non-current 148,931 219,266 Total liabilities 14,847,285 18,517,672 Commitments & Contingencies (see note 18) Stockholders' equity Common stock: $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 52,516,974 and 52,538,100 shares issued, and 49,693,803 and 49,714,929 shares outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 5,249 5,251 Additional paid-in capital 42,844,922 42,762,811 Treasury stock: 2,623,171 shares outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (1,141,370 ) (1,141,370 ) Accumulated deficit (37,395,404 ) (38,821,278 ) Total stockholders' equity 4,313,397 2,805,414 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,160,682 $ 21,323,086









Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations



For the Three For the Three Months Ended Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue 15,730,113 16,674,759 Cost of goods sold 11,895,799 12,900,609 Gross margin 3,834,314 3,774,150 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,013,427 4,444,394 Separation costs - executive officers - 1,945,650 Total operating expenses 4,013,427 6,390,044 Operating (loss) (179,113 ) (2,615,894 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (215,450 ) (172,721 ) Gain on sale of assets 1,807,516 - Gain on sale of subsidiary 21,126 - Other leasing income 1,900 1,900 Total other income (expense) 1,615,092 (170,821 ) Net income (loss) before taxes 1,435,979 (2,786,715 ) Income tax expense - - Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 1,435,979 $ (2,786,715 ) Net (loss) from discontinued operations $ (10,105 ) $ (42,051 ) Consolidated net income (loss) $ 1,425,874 $ (2,828,766 ) Net income (loss) per share from continuing operations - basic $ 0.029 $ (0.06 ) Net income (loss) per share from continuing operations - diluted $ 0.028 $ (0.06 ) Net income (loss) per share from discontinued operations - basic $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) Net income (loss) per share from discontinued operations - diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 49,707,036 48,462,234 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 50,603,891 48,462,234









Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



For the Three For the Three Months Ended Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 1,425,874 $ (2,828,766 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Gain on disposition of asset (1,807,516 ) - Gain on sale of subsidiary (21,126 ) - Depreciation and amortization 110,260 145,387 Amortization of right of use asset 4,175 16,314 Amortization of discount on notes payable 1,283 - Stock based compensation 103,235 178,048 Loss on value of stock appreciation rights 118,898 - Provision for doubtful accounts 22,882 4,666 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 175,436 135,020 Inventory and other current assets, net 71,054 (51,038 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (3,144,335 ) (2,056,459 ) Accrued separation costs - related parties (128,610 ) 1,600,795 Deferred revenue (84,548 ) (319,365 ) Operating lease liability (4,175 ) (16,314 ) Net cash used in operating activities (3,157,213 ) (3,191,712 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property and equipment (1,406 ) (7,995 ) Cash received from disposition of asset, net of loan payoff 2,101,185 - Net cash from (used in) investing activities 2,099,779 (7,995 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on debt (22,708 ) (2,757 ) Principal payments financing leases (49,977 ) (46,807 ) Net cash (used in) financing activities (72,685 ) (49,564 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,130,119 ) (3,249,271 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 5,422,335

4,899,398 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period - continuing operations $ 4,272,243

$ 1,435,561 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period - discontinued operations $ 19,973 $ 214,566 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 4,292,216 $ 1,650,127 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 228,970 $ 174,410 Taxes $ - $ - Non-cash investing and financing activities: None. Reclassify fixed assets as held for sale $ 5,941,933 $ - Principal and accrued interest paid from escrow to Maple Mark Bank $ 353,815 $ -





Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDA Calculations

(unaudited, except share and per share amounts)



Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Net Income (Loss) From Continuing Operations (GAAP) $ 1,435,979 $ (2,786,713 ) Depreciation & Amortization (1) $ 110,260 $ 145,387 Interest expense – net $ 215,450 $ 172,721 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 1,761,689 $ (2,468,605 ) Adjustments: Separation Costs $ 68,791 $ 1,952,060 Unaccrued 2022 Leadership Bonus Expensed & Paid in 2023 $ - $ 25,000 Other Restructuring Costs $ 48,200 $ 87,725 Stock Compensation Expense (3) $ 222,133 $ 178,033 Legal Fees - JIT Lawsuit $ 24,515 $ 24,192 Gain on Sale of Subsidiaries $ (21,126 ) $ - Other Legal $ 37,159 $ - Commission on Sale of Asset $ 147,300 $ - Gain on sale of assets $ (1,807,516 ) $ - Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (4) $ 481,147 $ (201,594 ) Adjustments: Depreciation $ (110,260 ) $ (135,055 ) Interest expense - net $ (215,450 ) $ (172,721 ) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) (5) $ 155,435 $ (509,370 ) Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) $ 0.003 $ (0.011 ) Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (6) 49,707,036 48,462,234







Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Revenue (GAAP) $ 15,730,113 $ 16,674,759 Gross profit (GAAP) $ 3,834,314 $ 3,774,150 Adjusted Gross profit margin % (Non-GAAP) 24.38 % 22.63 %





Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (4) $ 481,147 $ (201,594 ) Interest Expense -net $ (215,450 ) $ (172,721 ) Maintenance Capital Expenditures (8) $ (1,406 ) $ (7,995 ) Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) (9) $ 264,291 $ (382,310 )



