Baby Supplies Donated by Topline Financial Credit Union Members and Employees

TopLine’s Diaper and Wipe Drive Benefits Local Families

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative , held their third annual diaper and wipe drive during the month of April benefitting three local non-profits, Avenues for Youth, Karen Organization of Minnesota and YMCA of the North Youth and Family Services. TopLine members and employees generously donated diapers, wipes, and other baby care items to help bring comfort to families in need in our local communities.



Employees were able to participate by donating baby care items and money in exchange for a “Foundation Friday/Saturday” sticker, allowing them to wear jeans to work. TopLine and community members could also purchase items from the credit union’s Amazon Wishlist or Target Registry and have them delivered directly to TopLine, and in return delivered to our charitable partners. When the program ended employees and members had donated 27 packs of diapers, 55 wipe packs and $835 in cash to assist local families.

“We are committed to connecting with our community non-profit partners to help fulfill needs they are experiencing,” says Mick Olson, TopLine President and CEO. “Our people-first philosophy is supported and demonstrated by all our generous donors, and we are grateful for their compassion in helping others through challenging times.”

Avenues for Youth provides emergency shelter, short-term housing and supportive services for homeless youth in a safe and nurturing environment. There are over 6,000 homeless youth in Minnesota each night. Avenues shelters in Brooklyn Park and Minneapolis help over 300 youth. Visit www.avenuesforyouth.org to learn more.

Karen Organization of Minnesota provides refugees with resources and programs to remove barriers and achieve economic, social and cultural well-being. Visit https://mnkaren.org to learn more.

The YMCA of the North Youth and Family Services is a leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. To Learn more about the Y’s mission and work, visit ymcanorth.org/youthandfamilyservices.

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 11th largest credit union, with assets over $845 million and serves over 51,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation.

