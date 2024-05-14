K2 Services Unveils New Corporate Office Location

Move sets the stage for continued growth and scalability; facilitates enhanced client accessibility

CHICAGO, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K2 Services, a leading provider of comprehensive managed IT services for the legal industry, today announces the relocation of its corporate headquarters from North Franklin Street to South La Salle Street in Chicago.



The move marks a pivotal milestone in the company’s strategic plan to streamline operational alignment and increase service delivery efficiency, while giving employees a space that is designed to encourage creativity, collaboration and innovation. It will provide the K2 team with a place to meet to implement new workflows and processes, allowing for the delivery of the best support for clients.

“As we unveil our new corporate office, we see more than just walls and desks; it’s a testament to our commitment to innovation and client service,” states Andrew Dober, COO, K2 Services. “This space serves as a dynamic platform where our talented team can converge to centrally serve our clients. Together, we’ll leverage this hub of innovation to drive transformative solutions and elevate our unified services delivery model.”

The latest move includes a modern, fresh location. “We wanted our team to have a place that was more conducive to the way we work. This new location is free from constraints and allows our team to work together, while setting the stage for the best possible client support,” continues Dober.

The new office address is 135 South La Salle Street, #3100, Chicago, IL 60604. For more information on K2 Services and its offerings, visit https://k2services.com/.

About K2 Services

K2 Services, LLC, a leading technology-enabled services provider, specializes in IT managed services, unified support and enterprise technology platforms for the legal industry. Our comprehensive portfolio provides an inclusive enterprise IT function to allow our clients to focus on core business initiatives. Our targeted offerings address specific areas of need including IT hosting and consulting services, 24x7 help desk, network and security operational center support and enterprise application platforms.

We simplify a complex technology ecosystem to help drive user experiences and adoption rates and optimize workflow efficiencies. Our dedicated experts, along with our strategic alliances with leading cloud, software and hardware partners, enable us to deliver unparalleled value and support to our clients.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for K2 Services

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com