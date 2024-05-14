GEMXX Corporation Negotiates Terms for a Landmark Oil and Gas Exploration and Development Agreement

LAS VEGAS, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN - GEMXX Corporation ( OTC: GEMZ ) ("GEMXX" or the "Company"), GEMXX Corporation is strategically expanding its business model to include a significant partnership with Latin Energy Partners Inc. ("LEP"). The two companies have defined the terms to jointly drill four test wells in a promising geological formation in a Latin America country. This partnership is a landmark move for both entities in their oil exploration and development pursuits.

LEP is guided by Dinesh Kumar Sarraf, former chairman and managing director of India’s premier E&P company, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC). Under his visionary leadership, Mr. Sarraf has spearheaded numerous international ventures and managed assets valued at over $15 billion. His expertise and strategic insights are now steering LEP towards giant (500-million barrel) and super-giant (3-billion+ barrel) oil fields that were previously overlooked in Latin America. Mr. Sarraf is supported by a team of distinguished energy industry experts, who have actively been involved in global oil and gas exploration for decades.

"Our alliance with GEMXX provides us with the expert manpower necessary to elevate our project to global standards," stated Mr. Sarraf. "We are setting the stage for groundbreaking developments in oil exploration.

Preliminary explorations in two target basins have been promising, revealing extensive sedimentary deposits conducive to successful oil and gas systems. Estimates suggest these basins may hold over 1 billion barrels each of recoverable oil, offering GEMXX and LEP an extraordinary chance to establish a footprint in the global oil and gas market.

"We are excited for this strategic partnership with Latin Energy Partners, which perfectly aligns with our long-term goals," said Richard Clowater, CEO of GEMXX. "We are eager to combine our expertise to fully harness the potential of these promising basins."

ABOUT LATIN ENERGY PARTNERS

Latin Energy Partners is an emerging leader and an independent E&P company involved in exploring significant hydrocarbon reserves in Latin America, one of the world’s underexplored hydrocarbon regions. Our endeavors are supported by comprehensive intellectual property and a robust understanding of the regional geological landscape.

Latin Energy Partners positions itself to be a potential leader in “Oil Assets” in Latin America and is committed to sustainably and responsibly developing natural resources by employing techniques that are friendly to the environment and society at large.

For more information, visit Latin Energy Partners: www.LatinEnergyPartners.com

ABOUT GEMXX CORPORATION

GEMXX Corporation (OTC: GEMZ; $GEMZ) is a publicly traded, mine-to-market gold, gemstone and jewelry producer with global reach. GEMXX controls each stage of its production including, gemstone production, jewelry manufacturing and global distribution.

The company is also strategically expanding its business model to include private equity funding for the exploration of potential giant and super-giant oil fields in Latin America. This new business channel represents a calculated move to identify rare, overlooked or underexplored basins believed to contain substantial oil reserves.

With a global reach and a steadfast commitment to excellence and innovation, GEMXX Corporation is well-positioned to navigate the evolving market landscape and drive long-term success for our shareholders.



