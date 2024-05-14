Submit Release
REMINDER - Boralex to hold virtual annual meeting of shareholders on May 15

MONTREAL, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boralex Inc. (“Boralex” or the “Company”) (TSX: BLX) announces that it will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders in a virtual-only format at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

The Annual Meeting will be broadcast online in audio only. Simultaneous interpretation will also be available for English-speaking participants. The online access to the event will start at 10:30 a.m. EDT. Shareholders will not be able to attend the meeting in person.

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to attend the meeting, ask questions and vote, all in real time, if they are connected to the Internet and fulfill the conditions set out in the Management proxy Circular. Non-registered shareholders (shareholders who hold their Boralex shares through a securities broker, investment dealer, bank, trust company, custodian, nominee or other intermediary) who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to attend the meeting as guests but will not be able to vote or ask questions.

Date and time: Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 11 a.m. ET
   
Webcast link: https://meetnow.global/MV7RA2T


For additional information on how to access the virtual Meeting of Shareholders, registered and non-registered shareholders, and duly appointed proxyholders, please refer to the Notice of Meeting.

Note that Boralex’s Management Information Circular, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report and Annual Report are available on boralex.com and sedarplus.com.

About Boralex

At Boralex, we have been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 30 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France’s largest independent producer of onshore wind power, we also have facilities in the United States and development projects in the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, our installed capacity has more than doubled to 3 GW. We are developing a portfolio of close to 6.8 GW in wind, solar and storage projects, guided by our values and our corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Through profitable and sustainable growth, Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. Thanks to our fearlessness, our discipline, our expertise and our diversity, we continue to be an industry leader. Boralex’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.

For more information, visit boralex.com or sedarplus.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

For more information

MEDIA

 INVESTOR RELATIONS
Camille Laventure
Advisor, Public Affairs and External Communications

Boralex Inc.

438-883-8580
camille.laventure@boralex.com 		Stéphane Milot
Vice President, Investor Relations

Boralex Inc.

514-213-1045
stephane.milot@boralex.com


Source: Boralex inc.


