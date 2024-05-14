TVOkids Original competition series ‘All-Round Champion’ returns for season six

Emmy-nominated series to feature partnered competition for the first time

Toronto, Ontario, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVOkids will launch a sixth season of award-winning youth docuseries All-Round Champion (26x30) on May 29 at 5 pm ET. The long-running series features 11 young athletes who must learn and compete in each other’s sport. Season 6 adds a new, game-changing element: partner-based sports.

Each episode highlights the three major elements of partnerships: collaboration, communication, and compromise, with pairs changing weekly. Viewers will enjoy rooting for young athletes who earn points by excelling at building trust and unity, all while showcasing strength, skill and stamina through sport. Even though they are competing as pairs, the one athlete with the most points at the end of the season is crowned All-Round Champion and wins the belt!

Meet the Season 6 athletes competing to be named All-Round Champion:

Ariana Ibit – Beach Volleyball (Ottawa, ON)

– Beach Volleyball (Ottawa, ON) Deliya Beck – Roller Derby (Grimsby, ON)

– Roller Derby (Grimsby, ON) Michael Peres – Teqball (Ottawa, ON)

– Teqball (Ottawa, ON) Rohan Sikri – Cricket (Woodbridge, ON)

– Cricket (Woodbridge, ON) Mischa Grover – Canoe Sprint (Kamloops, BC)

– Canoe Sprint (Kamloops, BC) Lexie Clarke – Synchronized Diving (London, UK)

– Synchronized Diving (London, UK) Wolfe Jin – Ice Dance (South Carolina, USA)

– Ice Dance (South Carolina, USA) Ellie Lambourne – Cheer (Utah, USA)

– Cheer (Utah, USA) Emily Aguilar – Breaking (Texas,USA)

– Breaking (Texas,USA) Braden Cermack – Mixed Martial Arts (North Carolina, USA)

– Mixed Martial Arts (North Carolina, USA) Wil Shaffer - Pickleball (Arizona, USA)

The series is hosted by Olympian and World Champion Hurdler Perdita Felicien, who provides mentorship support alongside an impressive weekly roster of sports stars that coach and inspire participants through their respective sports this season:

Katie Vincent – Canadian World champion and Olympic bronze medalist in canoe sprint

– Canadian World champion and Olympic bronze medalist in canoe sprint Phil Dalhausser – Olympic Champion in beach volleyball and Hall of Famer

– Olympic Champion in beach volleyball and Hall of Famer Kyle Yates – The GOAT of Pickleball, formerly ranked #1 by the World Pickleball Federation

– The GOAT of Pickleball, formerly ranked #1 by the World Pickleball Federation Steven Taylor – World-renowned cricket player and former captain of the U.S. cricket team

– World-renowned cricket player and former captain of the U.S. cricket team Angel Rice – All-Star U.S. Cheerleader, two-time world champion and Guinness World Record holder, featured in the Netflix series, Cheer

– All-Star U.S. Cheerleader, two-time world champion and Guinness World Record holder, featured in the Netflix series, Henry Cejudo – Former UFC Champion and Olympic gold medalist in wrestling

– Former UFC Champion and Olympic gold medalist in wrestling David Boudia – Most successful U.S. diver, with four medals from three Olympic Games

– Most successful U.S. diver, with four medals from three Olympic Games Sunny Choi – First U.S. gold medal winner in breakdancing at the Pan-American Games and will be competing in Paris 2024

– First U.S. gold medal winner in breakdancing at the Pan-American Games and will be competing in Paris 2024 Margi Osmundson – All-American soccer player and first gold medalist in USA Teqball history

– All-American soccer player and first gold medalist in USA Teqball history Nicole Williams (“Bonnie Thunders”) – From the U.S., this legend is known as the LeBron James of roller derby

– From the U.S., this legend is known as the LeBron James of roller derby Madison Hubbell – American ice dancer, two-time Olympic medalist and Four Continents champion

All-Round Champion is adapted from the wildly successful Norwegian Best i mest (NRK), which won an International Emmy Kids Award for Non-Scripted Entertainment and a Prix Jeunesse.

Executive Producers of the series include Matthew Hornburg, Mark J.W. Bishop, Steve Sloan and Donna Luke for Blue Ant Studios, Jeff Simpson and Andra Johnson Duke for BUYtv and Kirsten Hurd for TVOkids. Perdita Felician also serves as Producer. Blue Ant Studios holds worldwide rights. Produced in association with TVOkids, BUY Broadcasting and YES TV, and produced with the participation of Canada Media Fund.

All-Round Champion has won the coveted Canadian Screen Award for Best Children’s or Youth Non-Fiction series for the past two years and has also won the Youth Media Award of Excellence. This year, the series is nominated for three CSAs, including Best Children's or Youth Non-Fiction Series. It was also recently nominated for two Children's & Family Emmy awards and the Shaw Rocket Fund Kids’ Choice Award.

Season six premieres on May 29 at 5 pm ET with new half-hour episodes released weekly on Wednesdays and Thursdays with repeats on Sundays at 6 p.m. Watch it on TVOkids YouTube, TVOkids.com, TVOkids smart TV app or on the TVO broadcast channel in Ontario.

Watch the trailer for Season 6 here.

