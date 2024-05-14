Celularity Data Published in Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer Reveals Benefits of Placental Circulating T Cells for CAR-T Therapy

Placental T Cells Demonstrated Greater Persistence, Resistance to Exhaustion and Efficacy Compared To Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELU) (“Celularity”), a regenerative and cellular medicine company developing placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies and advanced biomaterial products, announced today that the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer, a peer-reviewed online journal of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer, published data highlighting the potential advantages of Celularity’s T-Cell platform for future immunotherapies including chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) therapies.



The data compared CAR-T cells derived from Celularity’s proprietary T cell platform with CAR-T cells derived from healthy adult peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs). CAR-T cells generated from its T-Cell platform retained stemness, maintained longer telomeres, and were more resistant to both exhaustion and immune checkpoint upregulation. Additionally, an attenuated cytokine response was observed without loss of cytotoxicity. This translated into improved and prolonged in vivo efficacy and persistence compared with healthy, adult PBMC-derived CAR-T.

"These findings help differentiate the placenta as a source of cells for immunotherapy and demonstrate the valuable potential of our placental platform for allogeneic CAR-T products," said Dr. Robert Hariri, founder, Chairman and CEO of Celularity. "As the field of cellular immunotherapy moves towards delivering ‘one-size-fits-all’ allogeneic products, the stemness advantages inherent in our platform have the potential to translate into improved persistence and durable activity with an enhanced safety profile, offering promising prospects for developing more effective CAR-T therapies in the future. Moreover, we believe that our placental platform offers a level of scalability and consistency in manufacturing which can significantly impact the economics of delivering these therapies in the future. Through our state-of-the-art manufacturing and technical infrastructure, Celularity can be an ideal development and manufacturing partner in the cellular medicine industry."

About Celularity

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELU) is an innovative regenerative and cellular medicine company. It is developing and commercializing advanced biomaterial products and allogeneic, cryopreserved, placental-derived cell therapies, all derived from the postpartum placenta. What sets Celularity apart is its therapeutic programs that target aging-related diseases, including degenerative diseases, cancer, and immune disorders, using mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells (MLASCs), T-cells engineered with CAR (CAR T-cells), and genetically modified and unmodified natural killer (NK) cells. Celularity’s unique approach, harnessing the placenta’s biology and ready availability, is paving the way for therapeutic solutions that address significant unmet global needs for effective, accessible, and affordable therapies.

