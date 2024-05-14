Yerevan hosts EBRD Annual Meeting and Business Forum

The 33rd Annual Meeting and Business Forum of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development opens today in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, and will last until 16 May.

With the theme of ‘Delivering Impact Together’, this event will bring together industry experts, business leaders, and EBRD members to share their perspectives.

Discussions will centre on how to help economies in the EBRD regions thrive by adapting to an ever-changing environment. Specialist panels will debate topics on the macroeconomic landscape, improving access to finance, renewable energy, natural resources, sustainable infrastructure, economic inclusion, and digitalisation and technology, etc.

The programme will also include country and region-specific sessions, as well as presentations on the Bank’s latest economic forecasts.

You can join the Forum online – the broadcast is available here.

Find out more

Event page