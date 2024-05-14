Europe Day: EU and UN agencies launch mobile air pollution lab

As part of the Europe Day celebrations at ‘Expo Georgia’, in Tbilisi, the EU and three UN agencies together with the National Environment Agency of Georgia launched a mobile air quality lab measuring air pollution.

Children and grown-ups were able to examine the laboratory, which is equipped with cutting-edge equipment that examines the entire range of air pollution, and directly transmits the data to the National Environment Agency.

The mobile lab was launched by the ‘Air quality for better citizen health’ programme, which aims to to strengthen the country’s ability to monitor and analyse air quality, with particular attention on regulating industrial emissions.

The programme is funded by the European Union and implemented by three UN agencies (the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE)), and the Environment Agency Austria (UBA).

In particular, the initiative aims to improve the air quality monitoring network in existing air quality management zones, with a specific focus on areas such as Chiatura, affected by elevated levels of “toxic” dust containing manganese due to open-pit mining operations.

