Young European Ambassadors in Ukraine take part in EU Career Days at Kropyvnytskyi University

On 10 May, Young European Ambassadors in Ukraine took part in the ‘EU Career Days’, organised by the EU Information Centre at the Volodymyr Vynnychenko Central Ukrainian State University in Kropyvnytskyi.

Led by Ukrainian YEA Daria Panova, the event on ‘Opportunities for Ukrainian youth from the EU’ gathered 12 participants – schoolchildren from grades 10-of the ‘Scientific’ Lyceum and students at the Volodymyr Vynnychenko Central Ukrainian State University.

The event was aimed at disseminating information about development, training and volunteering opportunities for Ukrainian youth abroad, and about other activities and projects they can join in Ukraine to learn more about the EU, its activities and co-operation with Ukraine.

The participants were able to ask a wide range of questions. For example, about the required level of foreign language skills, and restrictions on participation in EU youth projects. At the end of the event, participants competed in a Kahoot quiz and received YEA branded souvenirs.

“I would like to apply for Erasmus+ academic exchanges. Thanks to this event, I was able to learn detailed information about how to make my dream come true!” said one of the participants, Victoria, a 3rd-year student.

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative brings together socially engaged youth from the six Eastern Partner countries, the European Union and the United Kingdom to foster dialogue and to raise awareness about the EU and its cooperation with its Eastern partner countries.