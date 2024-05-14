EU NEIGHBOURS east partner with 2024 IPI World Congress and Media Innovation Festival in Sarajevo

The EU-funded Regional Communication Programme EU NEIGHBOURS east has partnered with the International Press Institute (IPI) to bring journalists from EaP countries to the 2024 IPI World Congress and Media Innovation Festival.

The event will take place in the Bosnian capital Sarajevo from 22-24 May, 2024, and will gather leading journalists, editors, and publishers from around the world.

Held under the theme ‘Navigating Crises: Journalism at a Turning Point’, this event will provide a space for media professionals, thought leaders, and innovators to explore new solutions, foster understanding, and critically examine the role of the media in addressing the major crises of our time.

Journalists will have the opportunity to network and take part in discussions about protecting press freedom in times of war and crisis, how to make investigative journalism self-sustaining and how to create innovative ways to generate revenue, distribution and editorial activities, etc.

The EU-funded Regional Communication Programme for the Eastern Neighbourhood, EU NEIGHBOURS east, is a four-year programme (2020-2024) that aims to enhance the EU’s communication in the region, improve public understanding of the European Union and its policies, and build resilience against disinformation in the EU and its Eastern Neighbourhood.

The International Press Institute (IPI) is a global network of editors, media executives and leading journalists who share a common dedication to quality, independent journalism.

