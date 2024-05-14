The Profs Tuition Launches Marketplace for Time- and Budget-Conscious Learners

London, England, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Profs Tuition has unveiled its groundbreaking new marketplace, marking a significant expansion of its award-winning educational services. This innovative platform offers quality, affordable, and self-service tutoring solutions. The marketplace aims to make working with a tutor accessible to more students, particularly those constrained by time or budget.

Richard Evans, Founder of The Profs Tuition, shared his vision for the marketplace: “Our objective with this project was to address the needs of all our customers more effectively. Whilst some students desire premium, managed tutoring services, others are on a tight timeline and budget. With The Profs Marketplace, we are looking to cater to those seeking rapid, cost-friendly, self-serviced tutoring. By leveraging technology, we let students find professional tutors and then schedule, pay for, and record online classes. We use machine learning algorithms to match students with tutors, and they can work together through our online classroom at any time and from anywhere.”

Lucy Tittle, Head of Growth at The Profs, further emphasised the marketplace’s broader impact: “We hope that The Profs Marketplace will make tutoring accessible to a wider range of students. Our marketplace services empower learners to take control of their learning, enabling them to schedule tutoring sessions at their convenience, accommodating busy schedules, academic deadlines, and tight student budgets.”

The Profs Tuition have an impressive track record of success, with 93% of university students and 98% of school-aged students seeing a grade increase after working with a Profs tutor. In addition, 95% of those who worked with The Profs on university admissions programmes secured a place at their first or second-choice institutions (2023 survey grade data).

At The Profs, the journey to academic excellence begins with understanding each student’s unique needs. Prospective students contact The Profs with their specific requirements and are matched (using data-driven smart-match technology) with the ideal tutor from a pool of over 400 highly qualified educators. Each tutoring session is bespoke and conducted online, allowing for convenience and flexibility. Additionally, all sessions are recorded, enabling students to review lessons at their own pace and revise before exams.

The Profs’ tutor network showcases the best in the industry: 95% hold postgraduate qualifications, and 46% have doctorates. The Profs can also source tutors for even the most niche subjects, like aeronautical engineering or cryptography. Both these characteristics of the Profs’ tutoring service ensure that every Profs student can find expert guidance tailored to their academic needs.

The award-winning team of Online tutors invites students of all levels to browse its extensive selection of subjects today, where they can also fill out the form via The Profs Tuition website to find the ideal specialist to help accelerate their learning and improve grades today.

The Profs Tuition is an award-winning online tutoring company that focuses on delivering life-changing educational results. Using cutting-edge technology and personalised teaching methods, The Profs have supported over 10,000 students globally in achieving their academic goals. Renowned for their high-quality services and exceptional customer support, The Profs continues to lead in the education sector, setting new standards for learning and teaching excellence.

To learn more about The Profs Tuition and the launch of The Profs Marketplace, please visit the website at https://www.theprofs.co.uk/.

