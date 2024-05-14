JAKKS Pacific bites into upcoming Dog Man Movie from Dreamworks/Universal and Dav Pilkey's Global Bestselling Book Franchise for Toys and Costumes

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) and its costume division, Disguise, have partnered with Dav Pilkey to create a line of toys and costumes based on Pilkey’s bestselling Dog Man graphic novel series and the upcoming Dog Man theatrical release from DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures. The license, which includes North America, U.K. and Australia, was brokered by The Joester Loria Group, exclusive global licensing agent for Dog Man and Cat Kid Comic Club, on behalf of Writers House and Dav Pilkey.



JAKKS will launch a range of Dog Man products, including plush, action figures, playsets, costumes, and costume accessories in early 2025 to coincide with the Universal Pictures release of the animated Dog Man feature film slated to open in theaters worldwide in January 2025.

"The team at JAKKS Pacific Inc. is thrilled to partner with Dav Pilkey and Dreamworks on the first-ever Dog Man toy line for the upcoming theatrical release of Dog Man," said Kevin Feely, Vice President of Marketing at JAKKS Pacific, Inc, "We are excited to introduce the loyal fanbase of the Dog Man best-selling book series to our line of action figures, plush and costumes that can be enjoyed all year round."

With his trademark humor and heart, #1 bestselling author and award-wining illustrator Dav Pilkey has made reading fun for kids with the Dog Man series, which was launched by Scholastic in August 2016, has more than 60 million copies in print and been translated into 47 languages. All five books in Dav Pilkey’s Cat Kid Comic Club series which launched in 2020 have topped bestseller lists. The latest book in the Dog Man series, Dog Man: The Scarlet Shedder published in March 2024, launched to the top spot-on bestseller lists around the world, and was the #1 bestselling book overall (children’s and adult books combined) in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and was the #1 bestselling children’s book in the U.K.

About Dav Pilkey

The publication of Dog Man: The Scarlett Shedder marks Dav Pilkey’s 37 years of writing and illustrating award-winning and bestselling books for children. When Dav Pilkey was a kid, he was diagnosed with ADHD and dyslexia. Dav was so disruptive in class that his teachers made him sit out in the hallway every day. He spent his time in the hallway creating his own original comic books—the very first adventures of Dog Man and Captain Underpants. In college, Dav met a teacher who encouraged him to write and illustrate for kids. He took her advice and created his first book, World War Won, which won a national competition in 1986. Dav's stories are semi-autobiographical and explore universal themes that celebrate friendship, empathy, and the triumph of the good-hearted. When he is not making books for kids, Dav loves to kayak with his wife in the Pacific Northwest. For more information about Dav Pilkey and his books visit http://mediaroom.scholastic.com/davpilkey.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, WeeeDo®, and Wild Manes™ as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys).

About Disguise Inc.

Since 1987, Disguise has been a global leader in the dress up and roleplay industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in San Diego, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the world’s leading licensed brands, as well as its own proprietary brands for the world’s largest retailers including specialty, party and pop-up stores. Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes each year bringing smiles and creating memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive licensed dress up collection, please visit www.disguise.com and follow us on Instagram (@disguise.costumes), X (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).

About The Joester Loria Group

The Joester Loria Group, (www.thejoesterloriagroup.com), is an award-winning full-service licensing and brand extension agency, representing Chiquita; PepsiCo’s North America beverage brands; Frito-Lay’s Cheetos and Doritos brand; Constellation Brands Beer portfolio including Corona Extra, Modelo and Pacifico; Kellogg’s portfolio of cereal and snack brands; Toyota and Lexus; Papyrus; The World of Eric Carle™ including The Very Hungry Caterpillar; Dick Bruna’s Miffy and Dav Pilkey’s Dog Man.

