Array’s Online Privacy Solution Crosses New Milestones Including 4 Million Protected Users and 200 Million Record Removals

Company continues to gain momentum with its B2B2C model, securing hundreds of enterprise customers across financial services, fintech, software and consumer services verticals

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array , a leading financial innovation platform, announced significant momentum for Privacy Protect that companies of all sizes and industries can offer customers to help them clean up, protect, and improve their online privacy by finding and removing their personal information from the web. Since introducing the Privacy Protect suite in 2022, Array has earned the trust of hundreds of businesses, including Fortune 500s, financial institutions, and major consumer product and services companies. The company now protects more than 4 million consumers, with more than 200 million online records removed on their behalf.



The challenge for an individual consumer to protect their privacy online has never been more difficult. According to the FTC, nearly every consumer has experienced their home address, date of birth, phone number, and other sensitive information exposed publicly online for anyone to find. Without an automated service that constantly monitors data brokers and online services to remove their personal information, consumers are at high risk of ongoing identity and financial theft, robocalls, spam, doxing, harassment, and other issues.

About Privacy Protect by Array

Privacy Protect is the number one online privacy solution offered worldwide, available to businesses through a variety of integration options including an API, embeddable component into the company's digital experience, or as a private-label service where customers can be served via a custom-branded portal. Its capabilities include data broker monitoring and removal through the Personal Info Protection feature, finding and deleting old or unused accounts, surface and dark web monitoring, and social media monitoring. Companies that embed Privacy Protect in their services and offerings commonly experience the following benefits:

New revenue stream creation — Personal Info Protection has helped its partners add tens of millions of additional revenue to its partners. Most recently, one software provider secured more than $2 million in additional revenue within three months of introduction.

— Personal Info Protection has helped its partners add tens of millions of additional revenue to its partners. Most recently, one software provider secured more than $2 million in additional revenue within three months of introduction. Increased conversion to paid offerings — Personal Info Protection helps convert users into paying customers through standalone subscriptions or bundling existing offerings. One large IDP provider saw a 303% increase in conversion to their top-tier product after adding a Personal Info Protection scan to their onboarding flow and removal to their offering.

— Personal Info Protection helps convert users into paying customers through standalone subscriptions or bundling existing offerings. One large IDP provider saw a 303% increase in conversion to their top-tier product after adding a Personal Info Protection scan to their onboarding flow and removal to their offering. Increased customer lifetime value (LTV) — Privacy Protect improves user engagement, reduces churn, and helps companies differentiate their products and services with online privacy features. In fact, more than 90% of enrolled users across all customers continue to use the product two years later, solidifying the solution as a sticky product to add to any product suite.

— Privacy Protect improves user engagement, reduces churn, and helps companies differentiate their products and services with online privacy features. In fact, more than 90% of enrolled users across all customers continue to use the product two years later, solidifying the solution as a sticky product to add to any product suite. Streamlined compliance and security — Privacy Protect meets the most stringent security and compliance standards, including SOC2, GDPR, and CCPA, with enterprise-grade software license agreements (SLAs) and customer support policies.

Array has leveraged this technology and expertise to create its privacy protection suite and has continued to establish itself as the leading provider of these privacy services.

About Array

Array is on a mission to fuel financial progress. We are a financial innovation platform that helps cybersecurity providers, digital brands, financial institutions, and fintechs get compelling consumer products to market faster. Our suite of private-label offerings helps our partners drive revenue, increase engagement, and empower millions of consumers to achieve their financial goals. Array was founded in 2020 by Martin Toha. Investors include Battery Ventures, General Catalyst, and Nyca Partners. To learn more, visit www.array.com .

