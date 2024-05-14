TruGolf Appoints Doug Bybee as Chief Revenue Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUG) ("TruGolf”), among the leading sellers and distributors of golf simulator software and hardware, is today announcing the appointment of Doug Bybee as Chief Revenue Officer.



“With more than 30 years of experience in driving business strategy for golf equipment, technology and distribution, Doug brings a wealth of industry knowledge that will be extremely valuable as the off-course golf game continues its tremendous growth,” said Chris Jones, CEO of TruGolf. “Doug is the perfect fit for TruGolf as we continue expanding our offerings and elevating the immersive golf experience. We are delighted to welcome him to the TruGolf team.”

Doug joins from Srixon and Cleveland Golf, where he was the team leader for regional and strategic channels. Prior to this, Doug was the vice president of sales and business development for USA and Canada at golf technology company Uneekor, where he helped build the foundational pillars for the company’s success – from reseller networks and customer support to logistics and fulfillment.

“I am honored to join the team at TruGolf,” said Doug Bybee, Chief Revenue Officer. “From industry leading E6 APEX software, to the new APOGEE features and AI technology integrations, TruGolf sets the gold standard in golf technology and continues to deliver cutting-edge golf products well beyond consumers’ expectations. I look forward to working with this innovative team to take indoor golf to the next level.”

Before Uneekor, Doug also held positions at Mizuno USA, Cobra Puma Golf, and the Kellogg Company. As the director of national accounts, golf division, at Mizuno, Doug was responsible for sales, marketing, and distribution activities for Dick’s Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Worldwide Golf, Amazon, and more.

About TruGolf

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf’s mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology - because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone.

TruGolf's team has built award-winning video games (“ Links ”), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform to connect golfers around the world with E6 CONNECT. Since TruGolf’s beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology.

