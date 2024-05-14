TerrAscend Announces May Conference Participation

TORONTO, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TerrAscend Corp. (“TerrAscend” or the “Company”) (TSX: TSND) (OTCQX: TSNDF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that its executive management team will participate in the following upcoming conferences in May.



19th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Virtual Conference, May 14-16, 2024: Jason Wild, Executive Chairman, will participate in a virtual Fireside Chat at 3:00 PM ET on May 16th. For more information, please contact your Needham representative.

Canaccord Genuity 8th Annual Global Cannabis Conference, May 23, 2024, in New York City: Jason Wild, Executive Chairman, will participate in a panel discussion titled, “Overview of Emerging US Markets - Ohio, Virginia, Maryland” at 2:15 PM ET. For more information, please contact your Canaccord representative.

Management including Jason Wild, Ziad Ghanem, Chief Executive Officer, and Keith Stauffer, Chief Financial Officer, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day at both conferences. Please reach out to your conference representatives or email IR@TerrAscend.com.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading TSX-listed cannabis company with interests across the North American cannabis sector, including vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Michigan and California through TerrAscend Growth Corp. and retail operations in Canada through TerrAscend Canada Inc. (“TerrAscend”). TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium, Gage and other dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend’s cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns or licenses several synergistic businesses and brands including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Cookies, Lemonnade, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Legend, State Flower, Wana, and Valhalla Confections. For more information visit www.terrascend.com.

For more information regarding TerrAscend:

Keith Stauffer

Chief Financial Officer

IR@terrascend.com

855-837-7295