FloQast Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification in U.S., U.K., and Australia™

Certification highlights FloQast's dedication to cultivating a dynamic, supportive company culture

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast , a Finance and Accounting Operations Platform provider created by accountants for accountants, announced today it is Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. In addition, 2024 marks the second year FloQast has been certified by Great Place To Work in the U.S. and U.K., and the first year it has been certified in Australia. The prestigious award is based entirely on current employees' feedback regarding their experience working at FloQast. This year, 95 percent of FloQast employees said it’s a great place to work – six percentage points higher than the average score of the 100 best companies evaluated. The company’s culture is also on display with the certification, with 99 percent of U.S. employees stating those who join the company are made to feel welcome and 97 percent believing management hires individuals who fit in well. In Australia, FloQast employees gave FloQast perfect scores in the categories of camaraderie, collaboration, community, innovation, intimacy, and team. FloQast employees in the U.K. also rated FloQast very favorably, with 98 percent of employees giving high scores in the categories of intimacy and justice and 97 percent rating the company highly in camaraderie and hospitality.



"Securing the Great Place to Work Certification across multiple continents is a significant milestone for FloQast," stated Adey Tadesse-Heath, Vice President of Human Resources at FloQast. "Since our inception a decade ago, fostering an inclusive environment where every team member understands their role and impact has been paramount. This achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to nurturing a strong culture that transcends borders and drives the success of FloQast as a unified global team."

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that FloQast stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

FloQast’s recognition as a Great Place to Work adds to a series of recent accolades, showcasing the company’s continued momentum and industry recognition. These achievements include being listed to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards for Global Software Companies list , the Deloitte Fast 500 list , and the Inc. 5000 list . Additionally, FloQast has been ranked among the highest-scoring businesses on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023 , recognized by Fortune as a Top Workplace in Technology , and honored on its Best Medium Workplaces list. The company also received the “Best Place to Work” distinction for the seventh consecutive year by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

FloQast, a Finance and Accounting Operations Platform provider created by accountants for accountants, enables organizations to operationalize accounting excellence. Trusted by more than 2,700 accounting teams – including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake – FloQast enhances the way accounting teams work, enabling customers to streamline and manage the Financial Close, Finance and Accounting Operations, and Compliance Programs. With FloQast, teams can utilize the latest advancements in AI technology to manage every aspect of the month-end Close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration throughout the financial function. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com.

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

