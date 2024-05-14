Submit Release
Opendoor to Present at J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (“Opendoor”) (Nasdaq: OPEN), a leading e-commerce platform for residential real estate transactions, today announced that Carrie Wheeler, Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at 12:45pm PT/3:45pm ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at investor.opendoor.com.

About Opendoor

Opendoor’s mission is to power life’s progress, one move at a time. Since 2014, Opendoor has provided people across the U.S. with a simple and certain way to buy and sell a home. Opendoor currently operates in markets nationwide.

For more information, please visit www.opendoor.com.

Contacts

Investors:
investors@opendoor.com

Media:
press@opendoor.com


