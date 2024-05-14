Green Check Named a Best Place To Work in Financial Technology by American Banker for Third Consecutive Year

Leading fintech provider of financial services solutions and industry insights in the cannabis market recognized for its collaborative remote culture and competitive benefits

BONITA SPRINGS, FL, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Check (GC), the leading fintech provider of financial services solutions and industry insights in the cannabis market, has been named to American Banker’s list of 2024 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology for the third consecutive year.

Green Check was specifically recognized for its commitment to providing competitive pay and benefits, ensuring all company success and growth is extended to its employees. Additionally, the company was recognized for its efforts to cultivate a collaborative and connected team in a fully remote environment.

“This honor, for the third year in a row, is truly a testament to the strong culture we have all worked to foster at Green Check,” said Kevin Hart, founder and CEO of Green Check. “We simply would not be where we are today without the fantastic individuals who make up our team. It’s because of them that we’re able to continue working towards our mission to democratize access to financial and business services for the cannabis industry.”

The list was developed through a two-part survey process. Companies were first evaluated on workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. An employee survey was then issued to measure the employee experience. Both scores were combined to determine the final list.

This accolade adds to exciting momentum for Green Check, including a recent partnership with PAI - powered by Brinks, being named to the Forbes Cannabis 42.0 List for the second year in a row, and earning the titles of “Best RegTech Company” by Fintech Breakthrough Awards and “Leading Pioneer in Cannabis Banking Solutions” by Commercial Cannabis Awards.

To learn more about Green Check and to follow along for more company news, visit greencheckverified.com .

About Green Check

Green Check (GC) is modernizing the way cannabis businesses and financial institutions work together. Founded in 2017 by a team of technology, banking, and regulatory experts, GC provides industry-leading technology, advisory services and data-driven insights to more than 150 financial institutions and over 10,000 cannabis-related businesses. Green Check was included in the 2023 Forbes Cannabis 42.0 and named one of 50 game-changers in the cannabis industry in the 4th annual The Cannabis 50. It has been repeatedly recognized as Top Compliance Company and Top Compliance Leader at the PBC Awards, the premier cannabis industry honors. In addition, it has been recognized as the Top Financial Technology by the Green Market Report and was also named as one of top Best Places to Work in Fintech in 2022, 2023 and 2024 by American Banker. To learn more about Green Check, visit greencheckverified.com and follow GC on LinkedIn .

Christina Levin Caliber Corporate Advisers greencheckverified@calibercorporateadvisers.com