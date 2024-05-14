Porotech Selects ClassOne Solstice® Single-Wafer Platform for Development and Manufacture of GaN Products

Solstice’s proven plating capabilities to help advance GaN products for next-generation microLED microdisplays

KALISPELL, Mont., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClassOne Technology, a leading global provider of advanced electroplating and wet processing tools for microelectronics manufacturing, and Porotech, a pioneer in gallium nitride (GaN)-based semiconductor technology and a global fabless microLED provider, today announced that Porotech has selected the ClassOne Solstice® single-wafer platform for the development and manufacture of GaN products for applications requiring silicon wafer substrates.



The devices being developed by Porotech target ultra-high-density and energy-efficient microLED microdisplays for augmented reality (AR) applications, wearables, and smart devices. To pursue these microLED applications, Porotech is leveraging its proprietary paradigm-shift technologies: its PoroGaN® GaN-on-silicon materials platform and Dynamic Pixel Tuning® (DPT®) microLED-on-silicon (µLEDoS) technology, which can be engineered to produce light at wavelengths across the visible spectrum.

“Porotech is tackling mass-production challenges with partners in the µLEDoS supply chain, integrating wafer manufacturing, hybrid bonding, IC design, packaging, and assembly solutions. ClassOne’s Solstice plating technology provides a reliable and efficient foundation for the development of key process steps that will support the route to improved yields through utilization of larger silicon wafer sizes,” said Porotech CEO Tongtong Zhu. “We look forward to working with the team at ClassOne to bring the industry-leading performance benefits of PoroGaN and DPT to display applications in the next few years.”

ClassOne Technology CEO Byron Exarcos stated, “As a leading provider of plating equipment for microLEDs, we’re excited to participate in the development and growth of Porotech’s breakthrough, game-changing microLED technology and to help drive these solutions toward mass production and high-volume manufacturing.”

The Solstice single-wafer platform can combine multiple process technologies and chemistries in a single, small-footprint configuration for advanced chip packaging and surface preparation applications. Available with up to 3, 4 or 8 chambers, the scalable Solstice platform is suitable for both R&D and high-volume manufacturing environments, delivering ultimate wafer uniformity and process control. The system can also accommodate a wide variety of substrates, from traditional silicon devices to compound semiconductors and emerging materials such as glass.

Learn more about ClassOne’s complete Solstice single-wafer platform offerings here, or click here to request a demo.

About ClassOne Technology

ClassOne Technology is a leading provider of advanced electroplating and wet processing systems for semiconductor and microelectronic device manufacturing around the world. Its advanced IP portfolio comprises highly customized, cost-effective processing solutions for critical wafer processes used to manufacture compound semiconductor devices for photonics, power, 5G, microLED, and MEMS and sensor markets. With tools installed in leading-edge fabs and research organizations worldwide, ClassOne’s flagship Solstice platform is highly configurable, comprising fully and semi-automated electroplating and wet processing applications with the industry’s most competitive ROI. For more information, please visit classone.com.

Stay in touch with us. LinkedIn | Twitter

About Porotech

Porotech Technologies Ltd. is a trailblazer in microLED and gallium nitride (GaN) material technology, headquartered in Cambridge (UK), with an R&D Centre in Hsinchu (Taiwan) and sales office in Chandler, Arizona (USA). Focused on pioneering advancements in display technology, Porotech’s pioneering PoroGaN® platform drives the development of ultra-small and efficient microLED chips. These chips are capable of emitting the full visible spectrum of colours using a single GaN material system. The company’s breakthrough Dynamic Pixel Tuning® (DPT®) technology further enhances display capabilities, enabling microLED pixels to emit any visible colour at specific current densities. Porotech is committed to shaping the future of displays, offering unmatched brightness, energy efficiency, and vibrant colour solutions. For more information, please visit: www.porotech.com.

For more information, contact:

Sales Inquiries Media Inquiries Byron Exarcos Lisa Gillette-Martin ClassOne Technology Kiterocket tel: +1 678.772.9086 tel: +1 408.205.4732 email: pr@classone.com email: lgmartin@kiterocket.com



Solstice is a registered trademark of ClassOne Technology. PoroGaN, Dynamic Pixel Tuning, and DPT are registered trademarks of Porotech.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0f2d1d8-e4cd-412e-b8fe-afc8d0b53cfc