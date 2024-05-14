Legal Sea Foods Nets 60% Increase in Total Loyalty Membership with Paytronix powered LTO

Promotion resulted in 366% increase in average daily registrations during campaign period compared to 15 days prior

Promotion for one-year anniversary of Legal Net Rewards increased traffic and drove spend

NEWTON, Mass., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix, the leader in guest engagement for restaurants and convenience stores, today announced that Legal Sea Foods, the iconic New England-based restaurant brand, increased membership in its Legal Net Rewards program by 60 percent via a two-week limited time offer (LTO) enrollment campaign. Powered by Paytronix, the two-for-one lobster roll promotion enabled both new and existing members to redeem the award and receive a free lobster roll, (valued at $43 at the time of the offer), between January 15th and 31st.

Legal Sea Foods worked with the Paytronix Strategy and Analytics team to design a personalized campaign that would celebrate the one-year anniversary of its reward program with existing members while also driving spend and new loyalty enrollment. The campaign also included a restaurant-level challenge to celebrate sign ups, resulting in roughly 20% of cover counts converted to loyalty membership.

Legal saw even more incredible results such as:

33.8% of guests dining across all restaurant locations enrolled in the loyalty program

The LTO was particularly strong with existing members, as 45.2% of loyalty users redeemed

It was also effective in drawing new loyalty members, accounting for 81% of total loyalty enrollments across a 5-week period.



With its loyalty program driving both sales and engagement across all locations, Legal Sea Foods is committed to growing Legal Net Rewards ten-fold this year. Throughout 2024, the brand will be running monthly incremental campaigns to drive enrollment and engagement, rewarding their loyalty members. In the aftermath of the campaign, Legal saw that guests who enrolled had significantly more visits and spend within 30 days of registering compared to previous months.

“Our two-for-one lobster roll promotion proved the power of loyalty for Legal Sea Foods by demonstrating that campaigns drive strong incremental engagement and enrollment,” said Christine Cocce, director of marketing, Legal Sea Foods. “Paytronix is helping us drive spend, engagement, and ROI from our campaigns. Even our double-points campaign drove over 20-times incremental visits compared to control groups.”

The Legal Net Rewards program is free to join and awards enrolled guests one point per dollar spent. Points can be redeemed for exclusive rewards including signature Legal menu items like their famous New England clam chowder or a lobster dinner for two. Diners can sign up by creating an account on the new Legal Net Rewards app on iOS or Android, online at legalseafoods.com, or in the restaurant. The day after enrolling, new members receive a free cup of New England clam chowder.

About Paytronix

Paytronix is a cloud-based digital guest engagement platform for the hospitality industry. Our innovative, unified platform provides loyalty programs, online ordering, gift cards, branded mobile applications, and strategic insights to more than 1,800 leading restaurant and convenience store brands. Our valued clients leverage the power of Paytronix across 50,000 sites globally to create seamless, personalized, and brand-authentic experiences that foster lasting relationships with their customers. For more than 20 years, Paytronix has been a trusted partner helping brands maximize the lifetime value of their guests and grow more profitable businesses. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com.

About Legal Sea Foods

Seventy years ago, Legal Sea Foods opened as a fish market in Cambridge, MA and has since cast a wider net – now operating 26 restaurants along the East Coast as well as its own production facility and eCommerce platform at shop.legalseafoods.com. Legal Sea Foods’ iconic tagline, “If it isn’t fresh, it isn’t Legal!” speaks to its legendary fanaticism for seafood quality and safety. The restaurants serve over 40 varieties of fresh fish and shellfish throughout the year; the menu highlights quintessential New England fare, including its famous New England Clam Chowder that has been served at nearly every Presidential Inauguration since 1981. To learn more, visit www.legalseafoods.com.

About PPX Hospitality Brands

PPX Hospitality Brands is a Boston-based hospitality group that includes The Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group, The Strega Group and Legal Sea Foods Restaurant Group. To learn more, visit https://www.ppxhospitalitybrands.com/.

