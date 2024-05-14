Virtual Internships and Colorado State University Global Partner to Enhance Career Readiness for Modern Learners Balancing Education with Other Commitments

AURORA, Colo., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Internships and Colorado State University Global (CSU Global), a fully online state university, have announced a strategic partnership to offer remote internship opportunities to students in the Computer Science and Accounting programs. This collaboration, overseen by the Student Success and Services Office, aims to enhance career readiness and flexibility for modern learners who balance education with professional and personal commitments.



This new partnership will provide a cohort of CSU Global students with remote internships from March 2024 to March 2025. These internships, part of the students' capstone projects, will vary in duration (8 weeks) and weekly hours (10, 15, or 20 hours), with the first group of 14 students beginning on June 10th.

"CSU Global is excited to partner with Virtual Internships to bring new industry-relevant work experiences into our 100% online curriculum," said Jerid Counterman, Acting Assistant Vice President of Student Achievement and Services at CSU Global. "This partnership not only aligns with our focus on flexibility and student success but also enhances our employability initiatives, helping our students to stand out in the competitive job market."

Virtual Internships has a global network of over 15,000 host companies in 80+ countries, ensuring diverse placement opportunities. "Our partnership with CSU Global exemplifies a shared commitment to removing barriers to professional growth," said Daniel Nivern, CEO and Co-Founder of Virtual Internships. "By facilitating remote internships, we are ensuring that students gain valuable, flexible, and accessible work experiences that are pivotal in today’s digital age."

The partnership is aligned with CSU Global's mission to advance student academic and professional success in a global society through dynamic, industry-relevant education. It also underscores the shared values between CSU Global and Virtual Internships in providing high-quality, accessible educational experiences that cater to the needs of working professionals.

For more information on how Virtual Internships collaborates with universities to expand internship opportunities, visit www.virtualinternships.com/universities.

About Virtual Internships:

Virtual Internships is the leading provider of guaranteed internship placements for students globally. Through dynamic partnerships with universities, governments, and non-profit organizations, Virtual Internships eliminates traditional barriers, enabling students to access valuable career opportunities regardless of geographical location or socioeconomic status.

About Colorado State University Global (CSU Global):

Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) offers career-relevant bachelor’s and master’s degree programs for working adults and post-traditional learners. As the first 100% online, institutionally accredited public university in the United States, CSU Global is focused on student success as its number one priority. Embracing the land grant heritage as part of the Colorado State University System, CSU Global sets the standard for quality and innovation in higher education through its expert faculty who are recognized as industry leaders and trained in working with adults in an online learning environment. CSU Global offers accelerated eight-week courses that start every four weeks. Visit CSUGlobal.edu to learn more.

