Business Reporter: An innovative product portfolio built on efficacy, efficiency and sustainability

How household brands are becoming the go-to solutions in the professional cleaning and hygiene sectorsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a video published on Business Reporter, Jonathan Weiss talks about how the company’s portfolio of trusted products meets its corporate clientele’s higher post-pandemic cleaning standards, as well as Reckitt Pro Solutions’ rapid success within the professional cleaning and hygiene sectors. Offices, schools, hotels and restaurants nowadays are looking for more effective, efficient and environmentally friendly products that can both help them better deal with staffing shortages and meet their sustainability targets.
Product development is front and centre for Reckitt Pro Solutions, a B2B business leveraging the expertise and scientific capabilities of its four global research labs across the world. The company’s Airwick aerosol-free automatic spray, which has been selected the best innovation of 2024 by Tomorrow’s Facilities Management and its Tru Clean wipes made with biodegradable substrates can degrade even in landfill conditions in 100 days both demonstrate how Reckitt Pro Solutions’ investments in scientific research result in cutting edge products.
But Reckitt Pro Solutions relies not only on its global B2B brands to differentiate itself from competitors. Its full-service offering includes science-backed training materials and targeted hygiene protocols developed by its global team of in-house virologists, microbiologists and medical scientists.
To reduce its ecological footprint, Reckitt Pro Solutions has undertaken that by 2030, it will reduce the virgin plastic content of their packaging to 50 per cent and the business’s chemical footprint by 65 per cent from 2020 levels.
Reckitt Pro Solutions will be bringing their portfolio of internationally recognised cleaning and hygiene brands to Interclean Amsterdam – the world’s leading trade show for cleaning and hygiene professionals.
To learn about how Reckitt Pro Solution’s products meet the company’s triple criteria of efficacy, efficiency and safety & sustainability, watch the video.
