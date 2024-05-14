JUST RELEASED

The Impact of Disasters on Agriculture and Food Security 2023



Avoiding and reducing losses through investment in resilience



Building on previous work of the FAO on this topic, this report estimates losses caused by disasters on agricultural production over the past three decades and delves into the diverse threats and impacts affecting the crops, livestock, forestry, and fisheries and aquaculture subsectors. It analyzes the complex interplay of underlying risks, such as climate change, pandemics, epidemics and armed conflicts, and how they drive disaster risk in agriculture and agrifood systems at large.