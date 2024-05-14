Project Red Phoenix Soars: ECD Automotive's Defender 110 Lands in Denver, Colorado

KISSIMMEE, Fla., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Auto Design, the world’s largest Land Rover and Jaguar restoration company known for its custom luxury builds, including bespoke Defenders, Range Rovers, Jaguar E-Types, and Ford Mustangs, proudly delivers Project Red Phoenix to its new Colorado home.

The new 110 Defender is planned to see plenty of adventure from towing a trailer for family camping trips to trekking up the Colorado mountains and with its LS3 430 HP 6.2L engine, Project Red Phoenix will pack plenty of power to take on any challenge. To further enhance its capabilities, the vehicle is outfitted with a 6-point external roll cage, top mounted spotlights, ladder, and 10,000 lb. capacity winch mounted on the front bumper.

The beauty of the Red Phoenix continues when you open the door and see all the luxurious accents and details from its Corbeau Trailcat seats to custom cluster. Its seats and interior material are wrapped in gorgeous brown leather, with black accents and stitched with tight diamond patterns, elevating its aesthetic appeal to a level beyond what could have ever been added on an OEM built vehicle. The attention to the finer details continues as you look forward at the MOMO custom brown leather wrapped steering wheel and Moal Bomber gauge cluster with custom details down to the painted Carmine Red faces to white number and needles. The details truly make this truck a showstopper.

Project Red Phoenix has several unique custom features that truly set it apart including its right-hand driver’s compartment, vintage black wood paneling, cargo flooring and hidden floor lockbox. The exterior is painted in a high gloss Tesla Red coat with the roof accented in Narvik Black.

Electronic upgrades include touchscreen user interface infotainment system coupled with JL audio speakers and 2 Kenwood slimline subwoofers. The truck also includes Bluetooth audio, USB chargers, cordless charging, backup camera and sensors, blind spot assistant, Apple CarPlay, and automatic headlights.

For those that would like to dream from the comfort of their own home, ECD has recently launched a new state of the art vehicle configurator where users can design their dream vehicle from any computer, tablet, or phone. This is just another step in our forward-thinking process as we continue to deliver industry-leading solutions. Check out our new vehicle configurator here.

For more information on how to build your own Land Rover Defender – 90, 110, 130 or Series IIA, Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type or Ford Mustang, please visit ecdautodesign.com.

Project Red Phoenix Vehicle Specifications and Images

High-resolution images and video are HERE.

Model — Defender 110

Engine — GM 6.2L LS3 V8 engine

Transmission — 6 Speed Manual

Axles — Heavy Duty - Stock

Suspension — ECD Air Ride

Brakes — Alcon High Performance

Exhaust — Kahn – Sport Exhaust, Cross-Hairs, Black Tips

Steering -- Right Hand Drive

Chassis Coating – Raptor Liner

Exterior

Paint Color — Tesla Red

Roof — Narvik Black

Wheel Spats, Grille, Light Surrounds – Narvik Black

Wheels — 20” Kahn Mondial Retro, Satin Black

Tires — BF Goodrich All Terrain, Black Walls Out

Checkers – Fender & Door Sills, Black

Fender and Side Intake – Optimill Black

Handles, Hinges – Optimill Black

Grille – Land Rover Adventure

Bumper – Classic with Daytime Running Lights and Custom Winch Mount

Winch – 10,000 Lbs. Capacity

Roll Cage – 6-Point External

Additional Features — 2 LED Work Lights on Each Side of Rear Gate, 4 Round Spotlights, Swing Away Wheel Carrier, Roll Cage Mounted Ladder

Interior

Seat Layout — 2+2+4

Front Seats — Corbeau Trailcat, Wrapped in Bown Leather with Diamond Stitching in Middle Inserts

Middle Row Seats – Corbeau Trailcat, Wrapped in Bown Leather with Diamond Stitching in Middle Inserts

Load Area Seats — 4 Inward-Facing Jump Seats, Wrapped in Bown Leather with Diamond Stitching in Middle Inserts

Leather — Garrett Cadence Licorice (Black) and Caressa Saddle (Brown)

Seat Design — Small Vertical Diamond Stitch Pattern

Dash – Puma Wrapped Brown Leather with Black Accents

Steering Wheel — MOMO Prototipo with Black Spokes Wrapped in Custom Brown Leather

Gauges — Moal Bomber, Custom Painted Faces in Carmine Red, White Numbers & Needles

Carpet — Black

Custom – Cargo Area Wood Paneling, Vintage Black, Hidden Floor Lockbox

Audio & Electronics

Infotainment — Touchscreen Stereo System with Satellite Radio

Sound System — JL Audio with 2 Kenwood Slimline Subwoofers

Additional Features — 4 USB Ports, Wireless Charger, Backup Camera and Sensor, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth, CarPlay, Remote Start, 110 V Outlet, Power Front Windows, Blind Spot Assistant, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Digital Rear View Mirror

About ECD Auto Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rover Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, and the Ford Mustang. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads’ whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters, known as the “Rover Dome,” is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 90 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.

