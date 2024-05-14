$5.3M Investment in Douglass-Anthony Memorial Bridge

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that work is beginning on a $5.3 million preventative maintenance painting project on the iconic Frederick Douglass-Susan B. Anthony Memorial Bridge with support from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which carries Interstate 490 over the Genesee River in the City of Rochester, Monroe County. This is the first major preventative maintenance project to take place on the bridge since it first opened to traffic in 2007. The Douglass-Anthony bridge has come to define the Rochester skyline, providing an aesthetic backdrop to countless photo opportunities, and drawing appreciation from engineers for its structural integrity and visual appeal.

“The Douglass-Anthony Memorial Bridge is proof that when communities are provided opportunities for ambitious infrastructure projects, they can be strong and resilient without compromising on service and functionality,” Governor Hochul said. “This work will not only ensure that residents and visitors can continue to appreciate this bridge for decades to come, but continue to uphold the proud Rochester legacy of both Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony.”

With this project, each of the bridge’s three main arches and 12 braces will have the current paint removed and then reapplied with coats of zinc-based and epoxy-based paint that are resilient against the elements and protect the structural steel from wear and corrosion. By protecting the structural components from the weather, the need for future structural maintenance is reduced, while extending the bridge’s service life. The bridge color will remain the same once the project is completed, and this new coat is anticipated to last another 10-15 years before another application is necessary.

When this triple-steel arch bridge was installed in 2007, it replaced the Troup-Howell bridge, a multi-girder structure that sat in the same location as the current Douglass-Anthony bridge and similarly carried State Route 490 over the Genesee River. The Troup-Howell bridge was built in 1954, serving the community for over 50 years. The construction of the Douglass-Anthony bridge was one component of the Department of Transportation’s Western Gateway I-490 project, which rehabilitated and modernized aspects of I-490 between the Erie Canal and the Genesee River. The structure took roughly four years to build and was officially opened to traffic on June 18, 2007. It was officially renamed the Douglass-Anthony Memorial Bridge on July 13, 2007, after Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony, the famous civil rights activists and suffragists who called Rochester home. Both were laid to rest in nearby Mount Hope Cemetery upon their passing.

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “The Douglass-Anthony Memorial bridge exemplifies how New York’s infrastructure can be utilized to honor our history, define our cities, and inject pride into our communities. I am incredibly grateful to Governor Kathy Hochul for her leadership providing historic investments in our infrastructure, ensuring all who use the bridge will continue to appreciate the service it provides to thousands of people every while honoring the legacy and contributions of these two outstanding Americans who called New York home, Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony.”

National Susan B. Anthony Museum & House President and CEO Deborah L. Hughes said, “I remember being present at the original dedication of the Frederick Douglass-Susan B Anthony Bridge that has become a landmark symbol of the Rochester. In addition to connecting our community with two of the nation's most important advocates for justice and equity, the iconic arches span the historic Genesee River, linking east to west and past to present. Maintaining this bridge is important for our community and our State. It is a powerful, symbolic re-dedication that challenges us to continue the work to build a government of the people, by the people, for ALL the people."

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said, “With this money from the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law I led to passage, we are building up Rochester and providing the fed dollars to execute urgent upkeep on the Freddie Sue bridge. This bridge is not only vital to commuters, but a beautiful, iconic part of Rochester’s skyline that honors two of its most revered citizens, Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony. I am proud I helped secure the federal dollars to make Rochester’s infrastructure more resilient and structurally sound and thank Governor Hochul for her commitment to revitalize the Finger Lakes region’s infrastructure for years to come.”

Representative Joe Morelle said, “The Frederick Douglass-Susan B. Anthony Memorial Bridge is an iconic part of Rochester’s skyline and a critical piece of infrastructure for our community. This preventative maintenance project will help ensure both the visual beauty and the structural integrity of the Bridge for decades to come. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for her leadership and commitment to investing in our community, and I look forward to our continued work together.”

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “The Douglass-Anthony Memorial Bridge has become one of the most recognizable landmarks in Rochester, both honoring the work of two of our city and country’s greatest heroes, as well as serving as one of the most heavily utilized routes in our area. As Chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, I want to thank Governor Hochul and the Department of Transportation for prioritizing this preventative maintenance work and ensuring the bridge can continue to serve our communities for years to come.”

Assemblymember Demond Meeks said, “The Frederick Douglass-Susan B. Anthony Memorial Bridge has become a symbol of our city since its completion in 2007. The tremendous span of its steel arches over the Genesee River embodies Rochester’s historical significance and its industrial heritage. I am glad to see a major investment being made towards its continued maintenance and stability. Not only will this provide for the safety of thousands of our residents and families that use this bridge each day, but it will also preserve a local centerpiece within our community for future generations. Thank you to Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to our city and the people of Greater Rochester.”

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said, “The Frederick Douglass-Susan B. Anthony Memorial Bridge is the gateway to downtown and is now the signature structure of Rochester and Monroe County. I am grateful to Governor Hochul for investing in our infrastructure and giving the bridge a facelift with preventive maintenance painting. Concurrently with the painting, Monroe County will be begin replacing the bridge lighting with energy efficient LED fixtures with a target completion date of late summer or early fall.”

City of Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans said, “The Frederick Douglass-Susan B. Anthony Memorial Bridge is named after two of our nation’s most significant civil rights pioneers who called Rochester home, and it has captured the eye of photographers, civil engineering enthusiasts, residents, and visitors alike due to its structural beauty and prominence over the Genesee River. Thanks to Governor Kathy Hochul for this investment to keep our infrastructure safe and sound. This bridge improvement will complement our ROC the Riverway projects along the riverway as we continue to create a safe, equitable and prosperous city that inspires hope and delivers opportunity for everyone.”

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Duffy said, "As the Frederick Douglass-Susan B. Anthony Memorial Bridge undergoes this crucial maintenance project, we applaud Governor Hochul's commitment to preserving this iconic structure. Not only does this investment ensure the bridge's structural integrity, but it also safeguards its status as a symbol of Rochester's rich history and enduring strength. By prioritizing preventative maintenance, we're preserving a piece of our community's identity for generations to come."

Work began on Monday, May 13. Traffic along I-490 in both directions will remain open during the project and, additionally, most work will take place during nighttime hours to further minimize impacts to traffic. Some short-term closures of nearby ramps may be necessary at times as part of the project and detours for motorists will be posted. There will be a pedestrian detour for the trails beneath the bridge as well. The project is anticipated to be complete by the fall of 2025. There will be no work zone in place during winter months.

All construction activities are weather dependent. Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.

