Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,723 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,975 in the last 365 days.

DailyChessMusings Hosts Another Free Summer Chess Camp for Youth

Inside the annual free online summer chess camp that plays host to hundreds of young chess players

LATHROP, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every summer, young chess players, coaches, masters, and celebrities from the chess world attend an annual chess camp hosted by DailyChessMusings.com founder and California’s most popular chess coach, Chris Torres. The event, known as "The Free Online Summer Chess Camp," got its start in Fremont, California but moved online during the pandemic. Thanks to the wonders of technology, the camp which used to fit nicely into the gymnasium at Mission San Jose Elementary School now attracts hundreds of children from around the world.

“Beginning in 2008, I organized a new type of summer chess camp in Fremont, California. I coupled my proven methods with the most talented chess coaches in California. In the Spring of 2009, the players who attended our inaugural Fremont Summer Chess Camp won a National Championship. The times have changed since then but my approach remains the same. Combining the best instruction with introducing students to the most successful chess players produces amazing results.” - Chris Torres

Each day consists of group lessons, tournament games and training exercises designed to maximize learning and improvement. In years past, the Free Online Summer Chess Camp has attracted players of all skill levels from rank beginners to masters. With such a variety of skill levels, classes and tournaments are broken into several rating groups to ensure everyone has a fun and challenging experience.

This year’s summer chess camp will take place during the week of June 24th-28th from 9:00 am until 3:00 Pacific Daylight Time. As always, the camp will begin with a morning message from camp director Chris Torres. Next, children will follow the daily itinerary for their skill level based group. During the week, Coach Chris will be joined by a star studded group of chess players and educators to deliver live chess lessons that are guaranteed to inspire attendees of all levels to strive for greatness at the chessboard.

For more information on the 2024 Daily Chess Musing’s Free Online Summer Chess Camp, please visit: https://dailychessmusings.com

Company Name: Daily Chess Musings

Owner name: Chris Torres

Address: 16691 Colonial Trail

City: Lathrop

State: California

Country: USA

Phone Number: (209)323-0197

Chris Torres
Daily Chess Musings
dailychessmusings@gmail.com

You just read:

DailyChessMusings Hosts Another Free Summer Chess Camp for Youth

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more