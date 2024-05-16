DailyChessMusings Hosts Another Free Summer Chess Camp for Youth
Inside the annual free online summer chess camp that plays host to hundreds of young chess playersLATHROP, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every summer, young chess players, coaches, masters, and celebrities from the chess world attend an annual chess camp hosted by DailyChessMusings.com founder and California’s most popular chess coach, Chris Torres. The event, known as "The Free Online Summer Chess Camp," got its start in Fremont, California but moved online during the pandemic. Thanks to the wonders of technology, the camp which used to fit nicely into the gymnasium at Mission San Jose Elementary School now attracts hundreds of children from around the world.
“Beginning in 2008, I organized a new type of summer chess camp in Fremont, California. I coupled my proven methods with the most talented chess coaches in California. In the Spring of 2009, the players who attended our inaugural Fremont Summer Chess Camp won a National Championship. The times have changed since then but my approach remains the same. Combining the best instruction with introducing students to the most successful chess players produces amazing results.” - Chris Torres
Each day consists of group lessons, tournament games and training exercises designed to maximize learning and improvement. In years past, the Free Online Summer Chess Camp has attracted players of all skill levels from rank beginners to masters. With such a variety of skill levels, classes and tournaments are broken into several rating groups to ensure everyone has a fun and challenging experience.
This year’s summer chess camp will take place during the week of June 24th-28th from 9:00 am until 3:00 Pacific Daylight Time. As always, the camp will begin with a morning message from camp director Chris Torres. Next, children will follow the daily itinerary for their skill level based group. During the week, Coach Chris will be joined by a star studded group of chess players and educators to deliver live chess lessons that are guaranteed to inspire attendees of all levels to strive for greatness at the chessboard.
For more information on the 2024 Daily Chess Musing’s Free Online Summer Chess Camp, please visit: https://dailychessmusings.com
