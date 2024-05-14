NYSE: ADM Lawsuit Notice: Investors who lost money with shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM).

Investors who purchased shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) in 2021 or earlier and continue to hold any of those shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On January 24, 2024, an investor in NYSE: ADM shares filed a lawsuit against Archer-Daniels-Midland Company alleging violations of securities laws. The plaintiff alleges among other things that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts, about the performance and prospects of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s Nutrition segment and its accounting practices, and that the Defendants made positive statements about the Nutrition segment as a future profit-driver for the Company, with the ability to capitalize on healthier eating trends and rising consumer demand for natural ingredients and flavoring. Defendants also created the impression that the Nutrition segment’s growth would provide more diversification and earnings stability for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company.

Those who purchased Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) shares and continue to hold any of those shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.