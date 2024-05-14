Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,904 in the last 365 days.

NYSE: ADM Lawsuit Notice: Investors who lost money with shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM).

Investors who purchased shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) in 2021 or earlier and continue to hold any of those shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On January 24, 2024, an investor in NYSE: ADM shares filed a lawsuit against Archer-Daniels-Midland Company alleging violations of securities laws. The plaintiff alleges among other things that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts, about the performance and prospects of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s Nutrition segment and its accounting practices, and that the Defendants made positive statements about the Nutrition segment as a future profit-driver for the Company, with the ability to capitalize on healthier eating trends and rising consumer demand for natural ingredients and flavoring. Defendants also created the impression that the Nutrition segment’s growth would provide more diversification and earnings stability for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company.

Those who purchased Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) shares and continue to hold any of those shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc.
Michael Daniels
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North
Suite 423
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon. 


Primary Logo

You just read:

NYSE: ADM Lawsuit Notice: Investors who lost money with shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company should contact the Shareholders Foundation

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more