Barksdale Resources to Present at the Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Investor Conference on May 23rd

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barksdale Resources Corp (OTCQX: BRKCF. TSXV: BRO), based in Vancouver, British Columbia, focused on the base metal exploration in Arizona, today announced that Rick Trotman, President and CEO, will present live at the Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 23rd, 2024.



DATE: May 23rd, 2024

TIME: 3:30 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/4dhSqKS

Available for 1x1 meetings: May 23

This will be a live, interactive in-person and online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If you would like to attend in-person, please email johnv@otcmarkets.com for an attendee pass. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

About Barksdale Resources

Barksdale Resources Corp., a 2023 OTCQX BEST 50 Company, is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

CONTACTS:

Barksdale Resources

Terri Anne Welyki

VP Corporate Communications

778-238-2333



Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com