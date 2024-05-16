TapClicks Adds ‘Push’ Connectors for Facebook, Pinterest and Snapchat to Flagship Marketing Operations Platform

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES , May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leading provider of Smart Marketing solutions, announced today the release of native connectors which allow the "push" of campaigns directly from TapOrders OMS (Order Management System) to major social platforms.

Push Connectors automatically push campaign data to the serving platform when a campaign is ready to be executed. They improve efficiencies in the order trafficking process by removing duplication of effort in capturing and fulfilling campaigns, thus eliminating human error and speeding the process of campaign fulfillment.

TapClicks’ new social media connectors are designed to streamline the process of trafficking campaigns delivered on Facebook, Pinterest and Snapchat. In addition to improving ease-of-use, these connectors ensure campaigns are precisely targeted, maintaining advanced options to optimize reach and effectiveness across these social media platforms.

“Our new social media Push Connectors are a significant milestone in our journey to empower marketers with the tools they need for seamless, efficient campaign management,” said Chel Heler, Executive General Manager of TapClicks. “These tools are a game-changer, simplifying how our clients engage with audiences across Facebook, Pinterest, and Snapchat.”

Booking campaigns across multiple platforms requires considerable time and effort. TapOrders / TapWorkflow uses Push Connectors to eliminate manual errors by moving the data directly to third-party ad platforms. With these new connectors, TapOrders / TapWorkflow introduces the capability to automatically deploy campaigns on Facebook, Pinterest, and Snapchat. TapAnalytics then pulls the trafficked data and extracts meaningful insights to better inform strategic marketing decisions. TapClicks' workflow engine and integrations with third-party platforms streamline the execution of campaigns and enable agencies and businesses to better align on goals.

TapClicks native Push Connectors for Facebook, Pinterest, and Snapchat are available now.

About TapClicks

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform which includes over 7500 Martech / Adtech connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information on TapClicks Push Connectors for Facebook, Pinterest, and Snapchat, see www.tapclicks.com.