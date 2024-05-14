Rental statistics for the 1st quarter of 2024

MACAU, May 14 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the average rent per square metre of usable area for residential units in Macao was MOP133 in the first quarter of 2024, up by 2.1% year-on-year. Among the districts with a relatively high number of lease declarations, the average rents for residential units in Barca (MOP120), NAPE & Aterros da Baía da Praia Grande (MOP136) and NATAP (MOP153) increased by 6.1%, 5.8% and 5.5% respectively, whereas the average rents for those in Areia Preta & Iao Hon (MOP121) and Barra & Manduco (MOP127) decreased by 2.5% and 1.5% respectively.

In terms of usable area, the average rents per square metre for residential units with an area between 50 and 99.9 square metres and for those with a floor area of less than 50 square metres, the two categories with the highest number of lease declarations, were MOP131 and MOP163 respectively, up by 2.1% and 3.0% year-on-year.

As regards non-residential units, the average rent per square metre of usable area for shops increased by 2.3% year-on-year to MOP494 in the first quarter. Analysed by district, the rents for those in Baixa de Macau (MOP700), Horta e Costa & Ouvidor Arriaga (MOP514) and NAPE & Aterros da Baía da Praia Grande (MOP618) grew by 12.6%, 2.5% and 1.9% respectively year-on-year. On the other hand, the average rents for shops in Barca (MOP367), NATAP (MOP404) and Areia Preta & Iao Hon (MOP488) dropped by 2.9%, 2.8% and 1.4% respectively.

The average rent per square metre of usable area for office units decreased by 2.5% year-on-year to MOP300, while the average rent for industrial units rose by 1.2% to MOP124.

In comparison with the fourth quarter of 2023, the average rent for residential units in Macao grew by 0.7%; the average rent for shops held steady whereas the average rents for industrial units and office units fell by 1.3% and 0.2% respectively.

Data of Rental Statistics are obtained from the declarations of leasing of real estate for property tax of the Financial Services Bureau. The type of building unit is classified according to the end-use in property registration. Statistical coverage includes rental of the entire building unit with an unexpired lease, excluding units owned by the SAR Government or charitable organisations, etc.