UAE Movers Market Gears Up for $835.2 Million by 2028: Booming Property Development and Rising Expat Influx Drive Relocation Surge: Ken Research

UAE movers market packs a punch, reaching $835.2 million by 2028, fueled by property boom and expat influx. Local moves dominate, with full-service packages in high demand. Global giants lead the market, but regional and domestic players gain traction. Technology and sustainability shape the future.

Gurugram, India, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention all movers and shakers! The UAE movers market is poised for a significant relocation, with a projected market size of $835.2 million by 2028, according to a comprehensive report by Ken Research. This press release, based on the report "UAE Movers Market Outlook to 2028 - A Smooth Move to a Lucrative Future," explores the key factors fueling this dynamic market and offers valuable insights for moving companies, logistics providers, and real estate developers.

Growth Drivers: Packing on the Revenue

Several key trends are propelling the UAE's movers market to new heights:

Property Boom Creates Relocation Surge: A significant increase in property development projects in the UAE, with over [number] new townhouses and villas expected by 2025, is creating a surge in demand for professional moving services. This trend is particularly evident in major cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Expat Influx Drives Demand: The UAE's thriving economy and attractive job market continue to attract a large expatriate population. This influx of expats, exceeding [percentage] of the total population, translates to a growing need for relocation services.

Rising Disposable Income Fuels Upgrades: An increase in disposable income among UAE residents is leading to more frequent relocations and a growing preference for premium moving services. This includes services like packing, unpacking, and storage solutions.

Interested to Know More about this Report, Request a Free Sample Report

Market Segmentation: Tailoring Services for Diverse Moves

The UAE's movers market can be segmented by service type, relocation distance, and customer segment. Understanding these segments allows moving companies to tailor their offerings and pricing strategies:

Local Moves Lead the Pack: Local moves, typically within the same city or emirate, are expected to dominate the market due to the high frequency of relocations within the UAE. However, long-distance moves are projected to witness significant growth as well.

Full-Service Reigns Supreme: Full-service moving packages, encompassing packing, unpacking, transportation, and insurance, are expected to hold the largest market share due to the convenience and peace of mind they offer customers.

Residential Moves Drive Growth: Residential moves account for the majority of the market share, but commercial relocations are also expected to witness healthy growth, driven by the UAE's expanding business landscape.

Competitive Landscape: Navigating a Crowded Marketplace

The UAE's movers market features a mix of established international companies, regional players, and emerging domestic service providers:

Global Giants Lead the Way: Leading international moving companies hold a significant market share due to their extensive network, brand recognition, and expertise in handling complex relocations.

Regional Players Gain Traction: Regional moving companies from neighboring GCC countries are increasingly entering the UAE market, offering competitive pricing and catering to specific cultural preferences.

Domestic Players Emerge: Domestic moving companies in the UAE are receiving government support and are expected to capture a larger market share by leveraging their local expertise and offering cost-effective solutions.

Request free 30 minutes analyst call

Recent Developments: Keeping the Wheels Turning

The UAE's movers market is experiencing exciting developments that will keep it on the move:

Technology Drives Efficiency: The adoption of technology solutions like online booking platforms, mobile apps, and real-time tracking systems is streamlining the moving process and enhancing customer experience.

Focus on Customer Satisfaction: Moving companies are increasingly focusing on providing exceptional customer service to differentiate themselves in a competitive market. This includes offering personalized moving plans, transparent pricing, and excellent communication throughout the relocation process.

Sustainability Gains Traction: The growing environmental concerns are leading to a rise in demand for eco-friendly moving practices. This includes using biodegradable packing materials, optimizing routes for reduced fuel consumption, and exploring sustainable waste disposal methods.

Download the full report to gain a comprehensive analysis of the UAE Movers Market and its exciting future. This report equips you with the knowledge needed to navigate this dynamic landscape and position yourself for success in the flourishing UAE relocation industry.

Taxonomy

By Number of Bookings

Number of bookings in 2017

Number of bookings in 2018

Number of bookings in 2019

Number of bookings in 2020

Number of bookings in 2021

Number of bookings in 2022

By Number of Fleets

Number of fleets in 2017

Number of fleets in 2018

Number of fleets in 2019

Number of fleets in 2020

Number of fleets in 2021

Number of fleets in 2022

By Emirates

Abu Dhabi

Dubai

Sharjah

Ajman

For More Insights On Market Intelligence, Refer To The Link Below: –

UAE Movers Market

Related Reports by Ken Research: –

MDO PET Films Market in UAE Outlook to 2027 Driven by increasing population, food and beverage demand and pharmaceutical consumption

Rise in cross-border shopping, with 58% of online purchases made from overseas vendors due to reliable shipping methods, and favorable pricing are the key drivers of e-commerce in the country. The growth of e-commerce in the UAE will boost the demand for packaging materials, especially tapes which are manufactured via MDO PET Films.

Australia Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2027 Driven by Rising Meat and Seafood Consumption Owing to Growing demand for Fresh Food

The Australia cold chain market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 10.3% due to the ever-growing demand Majority of the end users’ segments are expected to register a robust CAGR in the Australia Cold Chain Market in the upcoming years Demand for perishable food products is expected to increase due to the rising disposable income and retail spending of the people in the country, which will necessitate the development of cold storage facilities and positively affect the market growth.

Vietnam Logistics Market Outlook to 2027 Driven by Infrastructural and Government Investments Coupled with the Growth of E-Commerce Sector in Vietnam

According to Ken Research estimates, the Market Size of Vietnam Logistics has shown increasing trend from 2017 to 2022. However, there was a decline after 2019 due to restrictions imposed during covid-19; however, the conditions have been better as the market recovers from Covid 19. Logistics sector in Vietnam is growing due to surge in e-commerce sector in response to Covid-19 and increase in the use of new technologies to meet customer demands. Vietnam’s expanding economy, manufacturing has also added to the growth in the logistics sector.

UAE Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2027 Driven by rising consumption of dairy, meat and seafood, smooth domestic and international connectivity and automation in warehouses

UAE Cold Chain Market is expected to grow at the rate of 4.6% in the forecast period 2022-2027 UAE Cold Chain Market Revenues are expected to be dominated by Cold Storage with over 50% share in 2027 Revenue in UAE Cold Chain Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.8% till 2027 due to rising grocery spending and demand for small and medium storages.

Follow Us –

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Contact Us:-

Ken Research Private Limited

Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

Contact Us:- Ken Research Private Limited Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth Ankur@kenresearch.com +91-9015378249