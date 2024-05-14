Wanderport Corporation Introduces AI-enabled Private Credit Financing Services for International Clients

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wanderport Corporation (OTC: WDRP), a holding company, with a focus on energy, clean tech, health tech, and applied AI, today introduces its Private Credit Financing Services for global clients.



Wanderport's new offering is designed to support a diverse array of industries worldwide, leveraging an extensive network of brokers and direct funders to empower global enterprises with tailored financial solutions.

The Company's financing services utilize advanced artificial intelligence technologies to help prepare the documents, evaluate the feasibility of projects and match them with the most appropriate funding sources. This AI-driven approach ensures higher precision in aligning clients' needs with suitable equity and debt financing options.

Wanderport will initially concentrate on working with clients in North America, Europe, and Asia to refine its AI-enabled loan processing technique. Once the system is fully implemented and the technology is thoroughly tested, the Company may launch it as a paid SaaS platform.

Working with Wanderport, clients can expect to benefit from a variety of advantages including:

Global Reach - Access to a broad network of funders and financial professionals worldwide

AI-Powered Evaluation - Cutting-edge technology for precise business assessment and funding alignment

Customized Financial Solutions - Strategic advice and solutions tailored to each client’s specific needs and circumstances

Expert Guidance - Professional assistance through every step of the financing process

“Our new Private Credit Financing Services are a testament to our commitment to innovation and client service," said Miki Takeuchi, CEO of Wanderport Corp. "By harnessing the power of AI and our vast network, we are positioned to offer unmatched financing solutions that are as diverse as the clients we serve. Whether it’s securing capital for expansion, restructuring debt, or navigating complex liquidity events, our goal is to provide comprehensive support to businesses across the globe.”

Wanderport is currently engaged in a number of projects to develop and test its AI loan processing technology. The Company will earn income from finance success fees. It also has the option to acquire a certain percentage of client equity, form joint ventures, or represent clients in reverse mergers with U.S.-listed companies.

The Company currently has $1.1 billion in business in the pipeline, spanning a variety of sectors:

Technology - Fintec, Blockchain, Crypto, Europe, $750M

CRE - Real Estate Development, North America, $110M

Hospitality - Hotel Resort, North America, $40M

Energy - Oil & Gas, North America, $100M - $1B

Energy - Oil & Gas, North America, $35M

Energy - Petroleum Distribution, Asia, $10M

Utilities - Water Purification, Asia, $15M

Energy - Renewable, Clean Tech, Asia, $3M

Agriculture - Fruit Export, Asia, $35M

Agriculture - Fertilizer, Asia, $1.5M

Manufacturing - Paper, Asia, $28M - $46M



In addition to the new financing services, Wanderport is also taking steps to enhance the share structure and balance sheet to support its anticipated growth. To improve the share structure, the Company is creating classes of preferred shares, and certain common shares will be exchanged for them and held for an extended period of time.

To improve the balance sheet, the Company is working with its note holders to convert the notes into shares and use them as equity to secure larger loans for its clients and acquisition candidates. Where practical, the shares will also be exchanged for preferred shares and held long-term. Leveraging private credit financing eliminates the need to sell Wanderport’s securities, thus avoiding pressure on the Company’s share price.

