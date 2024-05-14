CEREVEL THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ: CERE) INVESTIGATION ALERT: Is $45 per CERE Share Enough? Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP is Currently Investigating the Acquisition

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you invested in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. you are encouraged to obtain additional information by contacting Ross Shikowitz at ross@bfalaw.com, visiting https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/cerevel-therapeutics-holdings-inc-investigation, or calling us at 212-789-3619.



There is no cost to you.

Claim Details:

On December 6, 2023, Cerevel Therapeutics announced that it would be acquired by AbbVie. Under the terms of the transaction, AbbVie will acquire all outstanding shares of Cerevel for $45.00 per share in cash. The transaction values Cerevel at a total equity value of approximately $8.7 billion. The boards of directors of both companies have approved the transaction. This transaction is expected to close in the middle of 2024.

BFA Law is currently investigating the go private transaction and believes that Cerevel Therapeutics’ board of directors was conflicted, engaged in an unfair process, and agreed to an unfair amount to be paid to shareholders.

Go to https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/cerevel-therapeutics-holdings-inc-investigation for more details.

Next Steps:

If you currently own shares of Cerevel Therapeutics you may have legal options.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Contact:

Ross Shikowitz

ross@bfalaw.com

212-789-2303

Visit https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/cerevel-therapeutics-holdings-inc-investigation for updates and more information.

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. It was named among the Top 5 plaintiff law firms by ISS SCAS in 2023 and its attorneys have been named Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar by Law360 and SuperLawyers by Thompson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors (pending court approval), as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.