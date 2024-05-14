Genco Shipping & Trading Highlights Strong Results and 19th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend in Letter to Shareholders

Successfully Executing on its Comprehensive Value Strategy



Reminds Shareholders to Vote “FOR” Genco’s Nominees on the WHITE Proxy Card

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) (“Genco” or the “Company”), the largest U.S. headquartered drybulk shipowner focused on the global transportation of commodities, today mailed a letter to shareholders in connection with the Company’s 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”), scheduled to be held on May 23, 2024. Shareholders of record as of March 28, 2024 will be entitled to vote at the meeting. The letter and information about how to vote at the meeting is available at www.VoteForGenco.com.

The full text of the letter follows:

Dear Genco shareholders,

The Annual Meeting is approaching quickly, and we need your vote “FOR” the re-election of each of Genco’s nominees to help realize the upside potential of your Genco investment.

Vote FOR Genco’s Comprehensive Value Strategy

Our Board and management team are successfully executing on our clear strategy in which Genco is capturing opportunities today and positioning the business to generate growth and shareholder returns through drybulk market cycles. Our recent quarterly earnings results reflect the progress we are making:

Compelling dividends: Our Board authorized a $0.42 per share dividend for the first quarter of 2024, a quarter-over-quarter increase and the 19 th consecutive quarterly dividend payment the Company has made. Since 2021, we have returned $5.575 per share in total or nearly 25% of our stock price. 1



As we execute our strategic initiatives, we are committed to maintaining our industry-leading corporate governance practices which have us ranked #1 in the annual Webber Research ESG Scorecard three years in a row.3 Genco’s directors are also highly qualified, active and engaged business leaders, all of whom we believe bring the right balance of skills and experience in areas relevant to our business.

You can learn more about our Comprehensive Value Strategy and our Board of Directors at www.VoteForGenco.com.

The Choice Between the Genco Board and George Economou and his Nominee is Clear

George Economou is continuing his proxy fight against Genco and has nominated Robert Pons as a director candidate for our Board. Nonetheless, Economou has reported selling over half his Genco shares since the beginning of April.4

Consistent with our commitment to strong corporate governance, our Board and management team have engaged with Economou over the last several months. With the assistance of its advisors, our Board thoroughly reviewed his suggestions for the Company of a share buyback or a tender offer. Our Board concluded these suggestions are not in the best interest of Genco or our shareholders. Our Board considered that detailed analyses did not establish that the suggestions would enhance long-term share price performance, implementing these suggestions could materially hinder our value proposition by increasing our net debt and cashflow breakeven rate while reducing market capitalization and liquidity, and purchasing new vessels instead could create more long-term value and optionality.

Our Board also reviewed Pons and firmly believes he would not be additive to our already strong, focused and experienced Board. Following an interview of Pons, the Board concluded he has no experience in shipping, commodities, cyclical businesses or other industries relevant to Genco’s business.

But don’t just take it from us. We encourage you to follow the recommendation of leading independent proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) which has recommended that Genco shareholders vote “FOR” Genco’s director nominees, “WITHHOLD” on George Economou’s nominee, Robert Pons, and “AGAINST” his shareholder proposal.

In its report ISS highlighted the Company’s progress to deliver value for all Genco shareholders and shared that:5

“The dissident has since provided limited disclosure regarding his effort to unseat the company's chairman. As the dissident has failed to articulate a compelling case for change, shareholders are recommended to WITHHOLD votes for dissident nominee Robert Pons.”



“Economou filed an amended Schedule 13D on May 2, which seems to reflect an increasing selling of shares since late April.”



You can read more about Economou and Pons and why our Board strongly recommends Genco shareholders vote WITHHOLD on Pons on the WHITE proxy card at www.VoteForGenco.com.

Your Vote Matters: Vote Today FOR Genco’s Nominees

“A vote FOR the management director nominees is warranted.” – ISS Report, May 8, 2024

Every vote counts, regardless of how many shares you own. We encourage Genco shareholders to vote “FOR” the re-election of Genco’s nominees and against Economou's nominee by voting “WITHHOLD” on Pons and “AGAINST” Economou’s shareholder proposal on the WHITE proxy card.

We appreciate the support of ALL Genco shareholders, as we continue to take concrete steps to deliver on our Comprehensive Value Strategy to drive long-term sustainable value.

Sincerely, on behalf of the entire Board and management team,

James G. Dolphin

Chairman of the Board John C. Wobensmith

Chief Executive Officer





Vote Today

By Phone / Online / By Signing and Returning your Proxy

Learn more at www.VoteForGenco.com





If you have any questions or require any assistance with voting your shares, please call or email Genco’s proxy solicitor:



MacKenzie Partners, Inc.

Toll Free: 800-322-2885

Email: proxy@mackenziepartners.com

1 Genco share price as of May 13, 2024.

2 See https://assets.website-files.com/66194b028d2943b401e9ea9f/663ba9007d5fffa5879f52c2_Analysis%20Information.pdf for a list of these U.S.-listed drybulk companies.

3 Based on the Webber Research 2023, 2022 and 2021 ESG scorecard.

4 See Amendment No. 3 to Economou’s Schedule 13D at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1326200/000110465924056575/tm2413438d1_sc13da.htm and Exhibit 99.2 to such filing at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1326200/000110465924056575/tm2413438d1_ex99-2.htm. Such filing indicates that after the March 28, 2024 record date for our 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Economou sold 697,432 common shares. In a notice provided to Genco pursuant to its by-laws on May 13, 2024, he disclosed selling an additional 525,503 common shares. The total such shares sold represent over 52% of the 2,339,084 of our common shares he beneficially owned before such sales.

5 Permission to use quotes neither sought nor received.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65d98cdf-838c-4c89-9fc7-3b33ff72afa3