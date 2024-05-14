CleanCore Solutions, Inc. Announces Installation of Power Caddy Units at a Major Northeastern International Airport Following Successful Pilot

Reports rapid growth in sales pipeline across key verticals, including transportation, hospitality, manufacturing, education and more

Omaha, NE, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) (“CleanCore” or the “Company”), developer of the patented aqueous ozone technology that works as an all-purpose cleaner, today announced the installation of Power Caddies , the Company’s portable units for producing its patented, aqueous ozone solution for chemical-free, safe and cost-effective disinfection and cleaning of any surface, at a large international airport located in the Northeastern United States.

Douglas T. Moore, Chief Executive Officer of CleanCore, stated, “Following successful pilot testing of our products, we are very proud to announce commercial installation of additional Power Caddies at this major international airport. This airport is committed to sustainability and protecting the safety and well-being of its customers and employees. With the use of our Power Caddies throughout the airport, we believe that they will be able to effectively clean large areas while reducing labor time, the costs of cleaning materials, and the use of harmful chemicals. Importantly, our Power Caddies are ideally suited for cleaning large, high traffic facilities such as an airport. We believe our product is excellent for use in facilities that are typically open at all hours, since we believe that we reduce potential exposure to chemicals with our cleaning units.”

About CleanCore Solutions

CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) is dedicated to revolutionizing cleaning and disinfection practices by harnessing the power of its patented aqueous ozone technology. The Company’s mission is to empower its customers with cost-effective, sustainable solutions that surpass traditional cleaning methods. Through innovation and commitment to excellence, CleanCore strives to create a healthier, greener future for generations to come. For more information, please visit https://www.cleancoresol.com/ .

