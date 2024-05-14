Leading Law Firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation of WideOpenWest, Inc.’s (NYSE: WOW) potential merger with DigitalBridge Investments, LLC; Contact the Firm for More Details

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you invested in WideOpenWest you are encouraged to obtain additional information by contacting Ross Shikowitz at ross@bfalaw.com, https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/wideopenwest-inc-investigation, or calling us at 212-789-3619.



There is no cost to you.

Claim Details:

On May 3, 2024, WideOpenWest, Inc. announced receipt of an unsolicited non-binding preliminary proposal from DigitalBridge Investments, LLC and various Crestview entities to purchase all of the outstanding shares of WOW! that Crestview does not currently own for $4.80 per share in cash. BFA Law is currently investigating the proposal to determine whether WideOpenWest, Inc.’s board of directors is conflicted, engaging in an unfair process, and agreeing to an unfair amount to be paid to shareholders.

Next Steps:

If you currently own shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. you may have legal options.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Contact:

Ross Shikowitz

ross@bfalaw.com

212-789-2303

